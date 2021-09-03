Apollo got a score from Teranse Twihenya in the last minute of the first half and made it stand up against Owensboro, 1-0, in boys 9th District soccer on Thursday.
Dah Hai made a fancy pass to find Twihenya in the box and give him the chance to score.
Kaden Phillips made five saves for Apollo (4-3).
OHS is 5-4.
GIRLS SOCCER OWENSBORO 9 UNION COUNTY 0
Ella Bratcher, Evie Pierson and Sydney Lovett each had three goals for OHS. Lovett and Natalie Lamar also chipped in three assists each. OHS is 4-2 on the season and travels to Henderson County on Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL WHITESVILLE TRINITY 3 SOUTH SPENCER (IND) 1
The Lady Raiders won 25-22, 22-25, 25-13, 25-17.
Hannah Nash had 23 kills for Trinity. Taylor Pedley had 13 digs. Cassidy Morris had 11 kills. Abby Payne had 12 digs. Josie Aull had 44 assists, seven digs.
Georgia Howard had 18 digs and seven kills.
APOLLO 3 HENDERSON COUNTY 1
Apollo won 18-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-19.
Havanah John had 15 kills. Maddi Boswell had nine kills. Ahalia Ramirez had 24 assists. Abby Spong had 16 digs. Ella Alvey had five aces. Aliyah Carwile had five kills and three blocks.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 3 OWENSBORO 1
Breck County won 24-26, 25-15, 25-14, 26-24.
Brooklyn Williams had seven kills and seven blocks for OHS. Maya Joska had 15 assists and six blocks. Kennedy Thompson had 25 digs. Chase Mather had 12 digs.
GIRLS’ GOLF PORTER, LADY ACES WIN ALL ‘A’ REGION
RC Porter won the individual championship with a 44 and helped Catholic win the team championship at the All ‘A’ 3rd Region Tournament on Wednesday.
Catholic (206) won by two strokes over Edmonson County. Also scoring for the Lady Aces were Conleigh Osborne (47), Addie-Belle Rutman (57) and Lainey Ann Osborne (58).
McLean County (266) placed third and featured Alussa Burrough (60), Madelyn Jones (66) Chloe Case (69) and Cati Brawner (71). Representing Hancock County were Sydney Kennedy (59) and Ireland Kennedy (71).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.