Cameron Frantz scored 19 points to help Apollo hold off South Warren 55-53 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Monday night in Bowling Green.
Dan St. Claire scored 12 points and Harrison Bowman added 11 for the Eagles, who improved to 2-6.
Apollo, which led 34-10 at halftime, withstood a 35-point fourth-quarter by Spartans.
South Warren was paced by Cooper Myers, who scored 19 points.
APOLLO20-14-9-12 — 55
SOUTH WARREN2-8-8-35 — 53
Apollo (55) — Frantz 19, St. Claire 12, Bowman 11, Hamilton 5, Kelly 4, Fitzgerald 2, Whited 2.
South Warren (53) — Myers 19, Veltkamp 11, Barton 9, Jones 4, Reynolds 2, Neal 2, Putman 2, Rowe 2.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 56, MURRAY 49 — Muhlenberg County ran its record to 5-1 with a victory over visiting Murray in Greenville.
The Mustangs trailed 26-19 at intermission before outscoring the Tigers 27-13 over the final 16 minutes.
Cole Vincent scored 18 points to pace Muhlenberg County, which also got 11 points from Nash Divine.
Grant Whitaker scored a game-best 20 points for Murray (6-2), and teammate Qwanie McCallister added 12.
MURRAY11-15-12-11 — 49
MUHLENBERG COUNTY5-14-18-19 — 56
Murray (49) — Whitaker 20, McCallister 12, Boggess 9, Carman 4, Taylor 2m Lawrence 2.
Muhlenberg County (56) — Vincent 18, Divine 11, Rose 8, Carver 7, Johnston 6, McCoy 6.
SATURDAY RESULT
UNION COUNTY 54, APOLLO 52 — Iverson King hit a last-second shot as the visiting Braves won on Saturday at Eagle Arena.
Kaleb Kanipe scored a game-high 24 points for Union County, which also got 15 points from Ethan Corbett.
Landon Hamilton scored 13 points to lead Apollo, with Harrison Bowman and Cameron Frantz adding 11 points each.
UNION COUNTY9-12-16-17 — 54
APOLLO12-17-7-16 — 52
Union County (54) — Kanipe 24, Corbett 15, King 6, Mayes 5, Hughes 2, Johnson 2.
Apollo (52) — Hamilton 13, Bowman 11, Frantz 11, St. Claire 7, Girvin 4, Fitzgerald 3, Kelly 3.
GIRLS
OWENSBORO 51, LOGAN COUNTY 34 — A’Lyrica Hughes scored a game-high 21 points as he Lady Devils defeated the Lady Cougars in Russellville.
OHS (4-4), which also got 10 points from Brooklyn Williams, outscored Logan County 29-16 over the final 16 minutes.
Abby Hinton scored 14 points to pace Logan County, which also got 11 points from Kadyn Costello.
OWENSBORO12-10-16-13 — 51
LOGAN COUNTY12-6-8-8 — 34
Owensboro (51) — Hughes 21, Williams 10, Sowders 8, Lawrence 8m Pappas 5.
Logan County (34) — Hinton 14, Costello 11, G. Borders 5, McKenzie 2, E. Borders 2.
