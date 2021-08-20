The Apollo football team took a major step in the right direction late in the 2020 high school football season — and the Eagles want more.
After seeing his team win their final three regular-season games and then being highly competitive in a 21-13 loss at McCracken County in the first round of the KHSAA Class 6-A playoffs, Apollo head coach John Edge is encouraged about the future.
“We’re on the upswing — there’s a green arrow pointed up,” said Edge, whose squad rallied to finish 4-4 last fall. “This program out here has an opportunity to get better, and that’s where we’re headed.”
Edge believes the Eagles’ late-season rush will carry over to the 2021 campaign.
“No doubt about it, we established some momentum that wasn’t here before,” Edge said. “I thought we were a different football team at the end of the season than we were at the start of it.
“It’s a tribute to our players and coaches that we hung in there, and then late in the season we really got dialed-in on both sides of the football, and special teams.
“There’s a level of confidence here now that wasn’t there before.”
OFFENSEChristian Combs, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior quarterback, will spearhead Apollo’s wide-open attack.
“Christian is a good player,” Edge said. “He does a good job of seeing the field, and he has the qualities of an ‘Air Raid’ quarterback — he’s good at seeing what the defense gives him, and that’s vital.”
The Eagles’ top two running backs will be junior Donte Dixon and sophomore Noah Rhinerson.
“Donte is a power back who can run it up the middle, but he also has the speed to outrun you,” Edge said. “Noah is one of those quick jitterbug guys who can stick his foot in the ground and take off.
“They’re both good pass-catchers and blockers. We can, and will, put them on the field at the same time.”
Apollo features a wealth of potential at the receiving slots, including senior John Lynn, junior Carter Contratto, sophomore Eli Masterson, senior Evan Miller, junior Bryle Best, senior Jon-Hunter Vance, and junior Bryson Velotta.
“We have a lot of kids at receiver who can make plays,” Edge said, “and that includes some guys who can catch the deep ball and take it to the house. I really love our overall receiving corps.”
The Eagles’ line will consist of senior left tackle Anthony Cart, senior left guard Austin Barnett, junior center Kadin Howard, junior right guard Bradyn Dant and senior right tackle Jomar Anton.
“The way we run our offense is we’ll take what the defense gives us,” Edge said. “Our tempo will be fast, and we’ll run it and throw as need be.
“We have the capability of throwing the ball more this season, but we don’t have to — it all depends on what the defense gives us.”
DEFENSEApollo showed stupendous improvement on defense over the last half of the 2020 season, and Edge wants his multiple-look, zone pressure unit to build on that throughout the season.
“We simplified some things and it turned us around, defensively,” Edge said. “It still comes down to getting off blocks and making tackles.
“The main thing is to recognize formations, jump into our usual fronts and just get after the opposition — we want to attack, attack, attack.”
Up front, Dant will be at left end, Cart and junior Devon Parm will man the tackle slots, and Howard will be at right end — with a host of players who will rotate with them.
Linebackers will be leading returning tackler Jarrod Gray, a senior, along with junior Morgan Eans and senior Dayton Brown. Sophomore Brady Ward will also see plenty of playing time.
The safeties will be seniors Chase Rhinerson and Kyle Taylor, with senior Mykel Whitney and junior Seth Morris at the cornerback slots. A host of other Eagles will also see action in the secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMSReturning senior Harrison Bowman will handle the kicking and punting chores.
“He’s a good one to have back there,” Edge said of Bowman, who was 4-of-4 on field goal attempts in 2020. “He’s also an outstanding punter and a threat to run on fourth down at any time — a great weapon to have.”
Kick returners include Noah Rhinerson, Whitney, Dixon, sophomore Eli Masterson, Velotta and freshman Niles Board.
“We’ve worked very hard on special teams,” Edge said. “We want to utilize this phase of the game to our advantage.”
OUTLOOK
Edge simply wants the Eagles to continue to tread in the right direction.
“It’s important for us to take it one game at a time — if we do that, we’ll be successful,” Edge said. “The sky’s the limit for our team, but we have to go out and prove it.
“If we play to our potential, I don’t think there’s any reason we can’t compete for a district championship and make a good run in the playoffs.
“I feel pretty good about things. We have the opportunity to be a very good football team.
