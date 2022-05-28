The lights were on and the burgers were cooking pretty much for a week out at Apollo High School.

Apollo had the unique opportunity (?) to host the 3rd Region baseball tournament, the Class 3-A, Region 1 track and field meet, and the Class 1-A, Region 2 track and field meet. All at once.

It started last Saturday and ended on Thursday, with the 3rd Region baseball championship game being won 11-5 by Owensboro Catholic over Breckinridge County.

Regional baseball was going to start with a 4-game spread on Saturday, as has long been the custom here, except it’s usually on Memorial Day, and including the softball regional as well.

Two games got played before the weather got threatening, and the two later games were moved to Sunday. Semifinals were played Monday, then the regional took a break until Thursday to allow pitching to reset. Weather, of course, also played a role in not playing Tuesday or Wednesday, as rain was heavy in the forecast.

Clouds rolled across the sky all evening Thursday, but the baseball regional championship got played, with some major work from Apollo baseball people and some Catholic players as well. Breckinridge County players had helped with field work earlier in the week.

This all surrounded the Tuesday track and field day at Apollo.

Yes, Apollo is a 3-A track team, but McLean County was hosting the 1-A regional meet, and an arrangement was made for that school to have access to the top-level track at Eagle Stadium, which is only a couple of years old. Apollo personnel ran their 3-A meet. McLean County personnel ran their 1-A meet.

Evidently, it’s not uncommon for a single facility to host two regional meets because it helps with the number of officials.

Starting, running and finishing those large-scale projects takes a lot of hours, a lot of people, and those people doing a lot of things.

Getting a large 3-A regional going by 10 a.m. meant somebody was at the facility checking and double-checking the setup in the really wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Once the meet is going, there have to be folks setting up hurdles, taking off hurdles, measuring long jumps, firing the starter’s pistol, feeding in the places of all the runners, jumpers, throwers for results, while making sure that technology keeps working.

At least there wasn’t rain Tuesday until late in the 1-A meet, but that slowed the last few events left down enough.

A rough estimate of work hours for gate workers, concession workers, athletic staff, and maintenance/clean up for one track meet came in at 29 hours total.

A rough estimate of work hours for the same combination of people came in at 50 hours.

A lot of people, a lot of hours, for both events.

Oh, and there were a lot of hamburgers, too. Most of the consumption was from baseball, of course, but with the track meet thrown in, there were roughly 1,000 to 1,200 burgers grilled, flipped, then eaten.

And sometime late Thursday night, the lights finally went out on the sports week at Apollo.