Apollo High School had some slow set starts, but it finished well in its volleyball match against Daviess County.
The E-Gals prevailed 3-1 (25-18, 25-18, 14-25, 25-22) on Tuesday night at Eagle Arena.
“You can’t just dominate Daviess,” Apollo coach Mary Howard said. “It seemed like we started slow, but it’s more as the rotations go around, you get a server and a passing matchup, and you had to find where that was. That server could make a little four or five point run and then we could go. We had to get a matchup in our favor.”
Daviess County got good starts in three of the four sets, but couldn’t sustain momentum.
Apollo got up 12-5 in the fourth set but Daviess County came back and fought to get in front 18-16 before Apollo gathered itself. Brylee Rhodes had a pair of kills to get up 22-19, and Apollo never trailed again down the stretch.
“We had a tough time in one set, but we regrouped and came back,” Howard said. “It takes a little bit to get in a rhythm. We missed more serves than I wanted to, but it’s better.”
Apollo had 32 assists from Maddi Boswell. Aliyah Carwile had 12 kills and Havanah John had 11. Rhodes pitched in with seven kills and Tallie Satterfield had six. Rhodes also had three blocks.
Boswell, Camryn Kerwick and Carol Flake each had two aces.
“Our serving, that’s something we’ve been emphasizing at the start of the season,” Howard said. “Our passing, we passed much better than we had this season. Our hitters had confidence, they were in control. We’ve been inconsistent, and tonight we were much more consistent.
“Daviess has a lot of firepower. We emphasized taking care of our side of the net, not getting caught up when they make big plays, because they’re going to make really big plays.”
Elizabeth Moore led Daviess County with 20 kills, seven digs and two blocks.
Josie Newcom had 10 kills, three digs and two aces. Jasmine Beasley had seven kills, four blocks, two aces and two digs. Adylan Ayer had six kills. Kloee Phelps had 10 digs.
Apollo is 2-2 on the season.
Daviess County is 1-1.
