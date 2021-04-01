Apollo High School was all set in 2020 to improve on a 16-16 baseball record from 2019.
Then, last spring COVID-19 hit and nobody played any sports.
“We were three days away from starting the season,” Apollo coach Mason Head said. “I liked our crew last year, it’s a lot of the same guys we’ve got this year.”
And this year the Eagles would like to be rolling well by the beginning of May, when teams will be hitting the last third of their schedules.
“We’re breaking the season down into three sections,” Head said. “We’re looking to improve a lot in the first one, evaluate, improve a lot in the second, evaluate, come early May we’ve got to put our guys and we’re gonna roll.”
Apollo will go with five pitchers early. Harrison Bowman, Tanner Klee, Nick Judd, Tristin Crusenberry, Tyler Payne and Will Strode will be in the rotation, in no particular order, according to Head.
“As the season progresses you’ll see a few guys emerge as our top three,” Head said.
Some in the pitching rotation, along with Dan St. Claire and Nolan Millay, would’ve been the bulk of last year’s Apollo team had there been a season.
St. Claire and Dayton Brown will be at first base this spring. Holder will be at second base.
A group will be working at third base, including Landon Hamilton, Payne, Stode and Cayden Crabtree.
Judd and Strode will be working at shortstop.
Klee, Bowman, Millay, Noah Cook and Joshua Mayes will be working in the outfield.
Who will be the most effective hitters will be something of a mystery for awhile with the Eagles.
“It’s early, that’s my best answer,” Head said of who will be the key contributors. “We’ve got a lot of pieces I really like. It’s just a matter of getting certain guys to grow, other guys to buy in, and putting all that together into a productive style of baseball that’s going to enable us to win when it matters most.”
Apollo fell to Breckinridge County 9-3 on Wednesday night at Eagle Park.
Apollo opened with a 4-3 win over Union County on Tuesday.
The Eagles are scheduled to go to the Keaton Hall Wood Bat Memorial in Bardstown early next week.
“We have a tough schedule,” Head said. “We’re not so concerned about our record, as much as are we playing the kind of baseball that will make us successful on May 1st.
“I look for us to be competitive in every game. Any of our top five pitchers can compete with any of the teams on our schedule.”
