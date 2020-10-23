From a historical perspective, the Daviess County-Apollo rivalry has been a good one, with bragging rights and often playoff ramifications on the line.
Daviess County, however, has dominated the annual county showdown in recent years — winning the last seven matchups. The Eagles have not won in this series since 2012, when they posted a 20-7 win at old Eagle Stadium.
Apollo will be looking to change that at 7 p.m. Friday when it tangles with the host Panthers at Reid Stadium.
The winner will likely secure the No. 3 seed in Class 6-A Region 1, District 1, with the loser falling to the No. 4 slot.
“We’d love to stop that streak, absolutely,” first-year Apollo head coach John Edge said, “and this is an opportunity for us to do that.”
Apollo enters tonight’s game with some momentum, having dispatched Marshall County 34-10 in a district game last Friday night.
The Eagles were led by senior quarterback Damian Lovinsky rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns, and Apollo also got strong rushing games from senior Harold Patterson (8 carries, 89 yards) and freshman Noah Rhinerson (56 yards, 2 TDs).
Apollo (2-3, 1-2 in district) was also significantly better on defense, particularly down the stretch — shutting down the Marshals throughout the second half.
“Since Week 1, we’ve improved a lot on defense, in just about every aspect of it,” Edge said.
“Offensively, we’re doing a great job on the ground, but we need to get more out of our passing game to be the complete team we’re striving to be. And, that’s not just an improvement from Damian. Our wide receivers have to do a better job of catching the football.”
After a promising start to the 2020 season, Daviess County (2-3, 1-2) has cooled off in the last two games against top-flight district competition — losing at home to McCracken County (56-22) on Oct. 2, and dropping a 63-44 decision last Friday night at Henderson County.
Against the Colonels, junior quarterback Joe Humphreys completed 18-of-33 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns, and sophomore running back Bryson Parm carried the ball 19 times for 186 yards and two scores.
Panthers head coach Matt Brannon loves the rivalry.
“We’ve got a pretty good streak going and we want to keep it going,” Brannon said. “Over the 16-17 years I’ve been here, it’s been pretty much split down the middle — both teams have had their moments in this rivalry. It’s bragging rights — throw out the records every time.
“It’s always a toughly contested battle. We’ve had this game circled on our schedule all year — no matter what kind of season you’re having, you can wipe away a lot of tears of sorrow if you can win this football game. It means a lot to both sides.”
And this year, Brannon believes, it is evenly matched.
“We’ve got the same records, we’ve had similar results against the same teams, and there are just a lot of parallels with our respective seasons to this point,” Brannon said.
“They run it well with Lovinsky and Parm, we can spread it out with Humphreys and our receivers, and we’ve got Parm coming out of our backfield.
“Both teams have struggled defensively at times.”
Both coaches believe ball security will play a key role in the outcome.
“I really believe it’s going to come down to which team takes better care of the football,” Brannon said. “Last year, we caught a break when they committed a couple of turnovers late (DC won 49-45 in the first game ever played at the new Eagles Stadium at Apollo).
“It will come down to that, big plays, and in-game adjustments.”
Edge feels similarly.
“We can’t turn the ball over and we have to play good defense — Daviess County is a very good offensive football team,” Edge said. “We have to stop Parm in their run game, not an easy task, and we have to keep Joe (Humphreys) from converting third-down situations with his legs.
“It’s a big challenge, but we feel we’re getting a little better each week and we’ll be ready to play this football game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.