It was the wildest finish that had been seen in awhile at an Apollo High School football game.
Apollo scored first in overtime on a Christian Combs 8-yard run, then the Eagles defense stopped a 2-point conversion try by Meade County to cap a huge comeback for a 55-54 win at a nearly full Eagle Stadium. There was a huge celebration going Friday night from the final minute of regulation through the final play of Apollo’s first win in five games this season.
Combs was sensational down the stretch for Apollo, directing the team 70 yards with 55.5 seconds to go in regulation, hitting Bryson Velotta in the left side of the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown with 6.9 seconds left. Niles Board scored on the 2-point conversion run to tie the game 48-48 and send it to overtime.
Apollo got the ball first in OT from the 10-yard line, and Combs scored on an 8-yard run on second down, Emmitt Brock made the extra point for a 55-48 lead.
Meade County got a 2-yard touchdown run from Andrew Millay, and thought about whether to kick an extra point for another OT period or go for the win with a conversion. Meade went for a conversion run and was stopped by Apollo’s defense.
“Mason Green, he hit him, tripped him enough, then Morgan Eans and them stopped it up,” Apollo coach John Edge said. “Green is the one who got in there, bear crawled and got his legs to trip him up, then I think Jamison Brown was also in there.”
Combs finished with 280 yards passing and four touchdowns through the air. Combs hit 13-of-23 passes. He also had 15 rushes for 76 yards and three touchdowns, including the game winner in overtime.
“We had our mind on the end goal, and that was to win the game,” Combs said. “We were making adjustments, figuring out what we could do to win this game.”
Eli Masterson made three catches for 105 yards. Velotta made six catches for 45 yards. Masterson and Velotta each had touchdown catches. Noah Rhinerson and Board also had touchdown catches.
“A win is a win,” Edge said. “Our kids fought hard, they came back. This guy right here, Christian dug deep, our defense got three big stops right in a row and we scored. That’s what you’ve got to do.”
Apollo withstood four straight Meade County touchdowns which saw the Greenwave take a 28-7 lead with 3:04 to go in the first half. Apollo scored first when Combs rolled out and found Noah Rhinerson alone with a 60-yard touchdown pass on the third play of the game.
Apollo found some life 21 seconds before halftime when Combs kept the ball for a 6-yard touchdown run, cutting the advantage to 28-13.
Meade County pushed the lead back out with its first possession of the second half, getting a 17-yard touchdown run from Millay for a 34-13 lead.
Apollo went on its own touchdown spree after that, scoring three straight with a Combs 9-yard run, then a 64-yard touchdown strike from Combs to Eli Masterson, and finishing up with a 1-yard run by Board. A Rhinerson 2-point conversion run tied the game at 34-34 just 16 seconds from the end of the third quarter.
Meade County went back up 41-34 on a Millay to Jace Beavin 17-yard touchdown pass.
Apollo answered with a Combs 47-yard touchdown screen throw to Board, who did some fine running after the catch.
Brock missed the extra point and Apollo was down 41-40 with 6:44 left in the fourth quarter.
Jacob Lacefield scored his second touchdown of the night on a 10-yard run with 58.9 seconds left in regulation, and it made the extra point for a 48-40 lead.
That set up Combs’ late-game heroics.
MEADE COUNTY 14 14 6 14 6 _ 54
APOLLO 7 6 21 14 7 _ 55
A-Rhinerson 60 pass from Combs (Brock kick)
M-Heiner 6 pass from Millay (Poole kick)
M-Heiner 26 pass from Millay (Poole kick)
M-Lacefield 1 run (Poole kick)
M-Millay 1 run (Poole kick)
A-Combs 6 run (run failed)
M-Millay 17 run (kick failed)
A-Combs 9 run (Brock kick)
A-Masterson 64 pass from Combs (kick failed)
A-Board 1 run (Rhinerson run)
M-Beavin 17 pass from Millay (Poole kick)
A-Board 47 pass from Combs (kick failed)
M-Lacefield 10 run (Poole kick)
A-Velotta 17 pass from Combs (Board run)
A-Combs 8 run (Brock kick)
M-Millay 2 run (run failed)
