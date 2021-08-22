Apollo High School has hosted a showcase event to start its volleyball season for 21 of the last 22 years.
That event has been the Apollo Summer Slam, and it returned this year after missing the COVID year of 2020. The Summer Slam took place at Apollo’s gyms, along with the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club.
Apollo has won few Summer Slam titles, but it was runner-up in the Gold Division on Saturday. That was the first time since 2018 that the E-Gals had been in the championship match of the pool play event.
Apollo went 4-1 on Friday and Saturday. It fell in the Gold championship match to Central Hardin, 25-19, 25-13.
Central Hardin had big hitters across the front and has always been one of the better teams to play in the Summer Slam year after year.
“The biggest thing we got from this is experience playing faster,” Apollo coach Mary Howard said. “Some teams do things that you really can’t replicate in practice, so you get experience playing at a faster pace. They had hitters across the net, nobody you can really focus on, so you had to watch all three. Playing that kind of talent you get better at transitioning.
“It’s tough. We bring teams in from some of the best regions around, there will be teams that were here that go to the state tournament. That’s what you want opening weekend of the season, that’s how you get better is you play great competition. Central Hardin is one of the top teams in the state every year.”
Central Hardin was 23-2 and reached the 5th Region championship match in 2020.
Apollo also beat Whitesville Trinity 25-16, 25-15 in the Gold semifinals. Apollo is 4-2 overall.
Maddi Boswell had 11 kills, 11 digs and three aces in Saturday’s action for Apollo. Havanah John had 17 kills and five blocks. Ava Fazio made six blocks. Aliyah Carwile had seven blocks and three kills. Allie Hargitt made 23 assists. Abby Spong had 46 digs.
Boswell had 23 kills in two matches on Friday, a 25-10, 25-23 win over Hancock County and a 25-21, 25-22 win over John Hardin. Hargitt had 35 assists and Spong made 18 digs.
“Our libero Abby Spong she really worked on defense, covered corner to corner well,” Howard said. “Our outsides Maddi Boswell and Havanah John, anchored our offense for us. Allie Hargitt did a great job setting. Everybody contributed as well.”
Facing good competition and doing well with that made for a successful weekend as Apollo, which will get ready to host a 9th District match against rival Owensboro Catholic on Tuesday.
“They’re very fast-paced teams, when you play fast paced teams almost immediately you get used to playing faster, playing a little more confident along the way,” Howard said of what Apollo saw in the Summer Slam. “Today was big for our confidence. We have six seniors, but everybody else in the lineup didn’t really play very much jayvee at all, so they’re making a big jump.”
“This team has a ton of potential, but it’s going to be a process of getting our inexperienced players game reps. I’m extremely pleased with how we did today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.