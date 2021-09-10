Both teams had a lot of near misses in the Owensboro Catholic at Apollo High School boys’ soccer matchup.
The Eagles were able to get one to go in the net on Thursday night.
Micah Greene scored a goal in the first minute of the second half and the Eagles made that hold up in the 9th District matchup at Apollo field.
“We had a throw in, flicked it on, Greene put it in,” Apollo coach Ryan Poirier said.
Teranse Twihenya got the assist.
“Anytime you scored off a break, to start the game or halftime, those are big for momentum, and deflating for the other team,” Poirier said. “You had this great half, we come out and score, it’s tough to come out of that sometimes.”
Apollo got a few other key chances, with Harrison Bowman getting a close in power shot that was saved by Catholic keeper Parker Jones in the 70th minute.
Bowman hit another shot in the 77th minute that hit both posts and didn’t get in the net.
Catholic got a shot in the final 10 seconds that was gathered in on a flying save by Apollo keeper Steven Teran, who returned after missing some time with an injury. Teran had five saves for the game.
Apollo took seven shots on goal as it went to 5-4-1 on the season.
“In the first half Catholic’s spacing was excellent, the passing was really good,” Poirier said. “Their energy was better than ours in the first half. The second half we matched their energy, our passing picked up.”
Catholic coach Andy Donohoe applauded his team’s energy in the opening half and throughout the game.
“I thought it was an outstanding display,” Donohoe said. “That first 15-20 minute spell, we hit the post and crossbar, had a lot of really good chances in there. It was our brightest display of the season. It was a real coming of age performance.
“We knew they were dangerous on the long ball and the long throw. That was a disappointment on the drop in concentration on the second ball on the goal.
Lance Dickens hit crossbar off the free kick. Austin Martin headed the ball off the post.
Catholic had four shots on goal and Jones made four saves.
“We kept going to the last second,” Donohoe said.
Catholic fell to 1-5-1.
Poirier was just happy to get a win.
“It was a good team game,” Poirier said. “A district win, we’ll take them how we get them.”
