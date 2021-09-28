It wasn’t a win for either Apollo or McLean County’s girls soccer teams.
It wasn’t a loss either.
With good shot chances coming at a premium, Apollo and McLean County ended 80 minutes of soccer with a 0-0 tie.
“We got possessions, we just couldn’t finish,” Apollo coach David Woeste said. “McLean played back, they played good defense. We tried four midfielders, we tried two defenders and putting five up, they packed it in. We just couldn’t get through the midfield.”
Alana Rone had some scoring chances for Apollo and played up most of the game. Kara Green also pushed the attack in the last 10 minutes for the E-Gals.
“Alana and Kara, they’re freshmen, but they understand the game,” Woeste said.
Jolie Foster had a strong chance in the 50th minute for Apollo when she had a 25-yard shot sail just over the crossbar.
Apollo keeper JoHannah Hutchinson had three saves as its defense kept McLean County attacking chances to a minimum.
Apollo is 2-9-1.
McLean County dropped back defenders and kept Apollo under control offensively.
Faith Munster, Amber Smith and Harli Adkisson were among McLean County’s defensive rotation. Kyndal Daugherty was the keeper for the Lady Cougars.
“We play all the teams in Owensboro except for Daviess, we play Catholic in the All ‘A’. This is only the second time we have not lost to an Owensboro team,” McLean County coach Ricky Humphrey said. “That is just going to build up their confidence.
“I’ve got 12 seniors, this is the first time they have not lost to an Owensboro team.”
Daugherty had 15 saves and has kept McLean County in a lot of games this year.
McLean County has given up 10 goals each to Ohio County twice and 10 to Owensboro Catholic. Take those results out and McLean County has given up 24 goals this season.
“Our defense covers us a lot,” Humphrey said.
The Lady Cougars are 6-8-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.