HAWESVILLE — Apollo High School and Muhlenberg County will meet for the 3rd Region Baseball Tournament championship Tuesday.
Muhlenberg County left no doubt as it advanced to the championship game with a 10-2 win over Hancock County in the semifinals Monday at Vastwood Park in Hancock County.
Apollo had to scratch some runs across, but it advanced with a 4-2 win over Ohio County in the other semifinal
The 3rd Region championship game will be Tuesday at 6 p.m.
APOLLO 4, OHIO COUNTY 2
Apollo starting pitcher Will Strode recorded nine strikeouts, but also walked eight Ohio County batters in getting the complete game victory.
“He has been better this year, but he’s never been tougher,” Apollo coach Brandon Dennis said.
“I can’t tell you guys how much I appreciate how tough he was tonight. The greatest thing was the way he worked out of some jams he got himself in. Leadoff walks, multiple walks in an inning, to pitch out of that is a testament to how hard he fought.
Apollo went to 22-12 on the season. Ohio County finished 17-16.
Ohio County tried to rally in the top of the seventh, but a double play ended the game.
Apollo broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth with a run scoring double from Hayden Cash to bring in Sam Holder, who’d singled to start the inning.
Grayson Smith walked with the bases loaded to bring in another run for a 4-2 lead in the fifth.
Strode issued three straight walks with two outs in the top of the fifth but escaped without giving up a run in the 2-2 game.
Strode walked two in the top of the fourth and Kaden Goff hit a run scoring single to shallow right that put Ohio up 2-1. Strode recorded his seventh strikeout to end the inning.
Apollo tied the game again 2-2 when Easton Blandford singled to left to bring in Garrett Lanham, who reached on an error. Ohio left fielder Graydon Barnard threw a strike to catcher Eli Elliott, who got the tag on courtesy runner John Milburn.
Things started off just the way Ohio County wanted it with a leadoff home run from Matthew Smith for 1-0 lead.
“We saw them twice during the year, the team we played tonight was a different team than the one we played during the year,” Dennis said. “That was a team that was ready to bite anybody they played, as indicated by the first at bat of the game. To turn that pitch around, it was good for us to get punched in the mouth early. I think we felt pretty good with the plan we had, so it was good to get that wake-up call.”
Apollo answered in the bottom of the first. Strode singled to center, then Josh Mayes got a bunt single down and a fielding error allowed Milburn to come home.
Davey Hiner took the pitching loss for Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY 100 100 0 — 2 3 3
More from this section
APOLLO 000 120 x — 4 10 1
WP-Strode. LP-Hiner. 2B-Cash (A). HR-Smith (O)
MUHLENBERG CO. 10, HANCOCK COUNTY 2
Kadin Ray hit a double to give Muhlenberg County a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second, but the real fireworks for the Mustangs came in the sixth inning.
With Hancock County struggling on the mound and with some fielding plays, Eli DeBoer came to bat with the bases loaded.
DeBoer turned on the second pitch he saw and planted it well beyond the left-field fence for a grand slam home run and an insurmountable 8-run advantage.
Muhlenberg County finished with five hits in the game, but it took advantage of three errors and 10 walks from Hancock pitchers. Logan Willis was the starter and he was followed by Jordan Payne, Luke Brown, and Dec Lewko.
Kaleb Keown hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth to cut Muhlenberg’s lead to 3-2.
Muhlenberg pitching also did the job, with Payton Cary striking out six and walking seven through five innings. Madix Brannon struck out four in two innings to close the door on Hancock County.
“I’m really pleased with our effort today,” Muhlenberg veteran baseball coach Greg Shelton said. “Payton struggled a little with his control, but pitched out of some tough spots. He kept us in the game and going. He got us some length, got us into that fifth and sixth where we didn’t have to go to a couple of arms we wanted to stay away from.
“The job Madix Brannon did was really huge when he came in and shut the door.
“We don’t ever have a lot of hits but we’ve had our moments where we picked some good times to get some hits. Just like Eli with the grand slam, he had struggled at the plate a little bit but he came through with that big blow that opened the game up for us.”
Muhlenberg will take a 22-12 ecord into the regional championship game.
Hancock County finished 18-10.
“It was rough,” Hancock coach Brad Keown said. “We held it tight through four, we made a decision to throw something off speed at them, (DeBoer) ran into that one pitch, that one pitch made the game. He hit a breaking ball at the knees, it was a game changer.
“We had a great season, a winning record. I think our pitching did great all season. I’m proud of what the boys did, we got into the region and made a little run.”
HANCOCK COUNTY 100 010 0 — 2 3 3
MUHLENBERG CO. 030 070 x — 10 5 1
WP-Cary. LP-Willis. 2B-Cartwright, Ray (M). HR-DeBoer (M). Keown (H).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.