HAWESVILLE — It was a very competitive opening day of the 3rd Region Baseball Tournament on a sunny Sunday at Vastwood Park in Hancock County.
Apollo High School beat Grayson County 9-6 in eight innings in the last of four first-round regional tournament games.
Muhlenberg County started the day with a 9-4 win over Whitesville Trinity.
Hancock County limited Owensboro High School to two hits, and the Hornets prevailed 5-3.
Ohio County survived 3-2 over Meade County in the first evening game.
Muhlenberg and Hancock will face each other in the 3rd Region semifinals Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Apollo and Ohio County will meet in the second Monday semifinal matchup at 8:30 p.m.
APOLLO 9, GRAYSON COUNTY 6
Apollo made the decision to go with Carter Kimmel as starting pitcher, and Apollo’s offense had one of its better nights at the plate this season.
“We swung it better than we’ve swung it in a long time,” Apollo coach Brandon Dennis said. “Those are some arms we haven’t always done so well with, in terms of velocity with the way they threw. It was great for some guys to break through and have some huge nights, and not guys we’ve relied on consistently. To have that happen is pretty great.”
Kimmel gave up nine hits and six runs in 3.1 innings. Smith struck out three in 1.2 innings. Noah Cook struck out seven in the last three innings.
Apollo and Grayson County were tied 6-6 after seven innings, and the Eagles were able to get three on the board in the top of the eighth inning
Grayson Smith singled to center to score Garrett Lanham, who had reached for Apollo on an error. That put Apollo up 7-6 with no outs. Smith scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-6. Easton Blandford’s sacrifice fly scored Will Strode for the 9-6 lead. Strode reached on an error.
Apollo had built a 6-3 lead in the top of the fourth. Grayson County tied it with three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Ty Lillpop was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Apollo. Smith was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Sam Holder was 3-for-5. Apollo had 11 hits.
Apollo went to 21-12 on the season. Grayson County finished 16-14.
APOLLO 022 200 03 — 9 11 2
GRAYSON COUNTY 021 300 0 — 6 10 4
WP-Cook. LP-Napier. 2B-Holder, Blandford (A) Watson (G). 3B-Lillpop (A).
HANCOCK COUNTY 5, OWENSBORO 3
Owensboro High School got plenty of runners on the bases, but Hancock County shut the door on the Red Devils getting enough of them home scoring runs.
Blake Kimbrell’s double in the bottom of the first that scored two runs was the only hit for the Red Devils until the fifth inning. Another run was walked in by Hancock starter Brock Tindle before he left the game with two outs left in the first.
Owensboro got nine runners on base via walks, and three more were hit by pitches, but it could only take advantage in the bottom of the first, and it still left two in scoring position in that inning.
Cayden Ray was the starting pitcher for OHS and he struck out eight.
“We didn’t cash in when we needed to, we started to barrel late, we hit two at the center fielder, two at the left fielder, we didn’t do enough on offense to get to five,” OHS coach Jake Fiorella said. “Postseason runs are at a premium, especially when you get to the next level. We were in the game the whole time, at no point did I feel like we were out of it.
“We had baserunners every inning, but Hay is good. At the high school level if you can mix pitches, that’s it. He did a good job of hitting his spots with different pitches. I’m proud of our guys for fighting. We never got to throw our punch.”
Hancock went up 3-0 in the top of the first when Drew Lyday got a base hit to right to score a run, Austin Volocko singled in another run and Ryan Jones had an RBI single.
Hancock County scratched across a run in the top of the fifth and another insurance run in the top of the seventh.
Lyday doubled to start the fifth, and courtesy runner Carson Clark scored from third on a long flyout by Ryan Jones that became a double play ball when Volocko was tagged out trying to score from second.
Jones drew a bases loaded walk in the top of the seventh with two outs to make it 5-3, Hancock.
Freshman Porter Hay threw well after taking over for Tindle, striking out four and walking four while escaping serious trouble throughout the game.
More from this section
“Brock wasn’t on, brought in a freshman, tight spot to bring in a freshman, he threw as best as we could’ve expected,” Hancock coach Brad Keown said of Hay. “The key for Hay was he was able to keep his breaking ball and fastball around the knees, kept them off balance. He got two full count strikeouts on breaking balls, when he’s controlling like that, it creates a guessing game.”
Hancock County went to 18-9 on the season. Owensboro’s season ended 17-11.
HANCOCK COUNTY 300 010 1 — 5 8 0
OWENSBORO 300 000 0 — 3 2 3
WP-Hay. LP-Ray. 2B-Kimbrell (O). Lyday (H).
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 9, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 4
Landon Huff is considered one of the best pitchers in the 3rd Region, but the Trinity ace never got on the pitcher’s mound because he was hit in the face by a pitch in his first at bat of the game in the top of the first inning.
Huff left the field and was given medical care. He got nine stitches but he had no concussion, according to Trinity.
Nathan Hernandez went to the mound and kept Muhlenberg under control for most of four innings.
Muhlenberg scored two in the bottom of the fourth to tie things 3-3. Eli DeBoer’s double scored two runs.
Muhlenberg County scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to take control of the game. DeBoer would have another run scoring double in the inning, and Madox Jernigan scored two runs with his double. Dalton Brigance reached on an error that scored a run. By the end of it, Muhlenberg was up 9-3.
“First of all I want to give them credit for the fight, especially after losing their really good pitcher,” Muhlenberg County coach Greg Shelton said. “We didn’t play well early, we made a lot of mistakes and they capitalized on them, which is what good teams do. We just needed to put a little something put together. I told them everyone is trying to hit a 6-run homer instead of having good at-bats.”
Kadin Ray struck out seven as the starting pitcher and Cartwright struck out four.
Nolan Mills walked and scored on Grant Howard’s single in the top of the second inning. Hernandez reached on an error, which scored Carson Fitzgerald, who also reached on an error to give Trinity a 2-1 lead. Trinity stretched that to 3-1 in the top of the fourth when Nathan Hernandez singled and scored on Gavin Howard’s single.
Gavin Howard hit a run scoring double in the top of the sixth for Trinity’s other run.
Losing their star pitcher and hitter were difficult for Trinity to overcome, but its players did well focusing on the task in front of them.
“We lost arguably the best player in the region, the first pitch he sees of the game,” Trinity coach Ethan Maxey said. “Hats off to Landon, he’s made this place his home for five years. I got to work with him for one year.
“Proud of the way we played, we fought all year. We put that behind us, we all knew that had to happen. We battled at the plate, for the longest part of the game we were winning.”
Muhlenberg County is 21-12. Trinity finished 9-16.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 020 101 0 — 4 7 2
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 100 260 x — 9 10 4
2B-DeBoer 3, Cartwright, Jernigan (M). Hernandez, Howard (T). 3B-Ray (M).
OHIO COUNTY 3, MEADE COUNTY 2
Derek Bradley hit a home run in the sixth inning, and Bradley grounded out to bring in the winning run with two outs in the top of the seventh. Ashton Farris walked with the bases loaded to tie the game before Bradley’s groundout.
Farris struck out five and allowed five hits for Ohio County.
“Ashton Farris, a senior, he pitched his guts out. I couldn’t have pulled him off the mound with a dozer,” Ohio coach Ben Everley said. “The home run early deflated us a tad bit. We never gave up. We went with the seniors and they found a way to win. This team can be dangerous when we come to the ballpark ready to play. We’ve got 10 seniors, I think losing the district championship was an eye-opener for them.
Bennett Hobbs hit a home run in the bottom of the third to put Meade up 1-0, then Meade went up 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth with a groundout RBI from Aidan Bratcher.
Ohio County went to 16-15. Meade County finished 18-14.
OHIO COUNTY 000 001 2 — 3 9 2
MEADE COUNTY 001 100 0 — 2 5 0
WP-Farris. LP-Hall. 2B-Smith 2 (O). HR-Bradey (A). Hobbs (M).
