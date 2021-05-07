Apollo High School got down a couple of times against visiting Daviess County in their baseball game Thursday night.
But the Eagles came back every time, too.
They survived a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh and beat DC 5-4 at Eagle Park.
“We were dogs,” Apollo coach Mason Head said. “It was ugly, but they were dogs, good teams find a way to win when they play poorly, that’s a dog mentality. Landon Hamilton comes in with the bases loaded, no outs, top of the seventh, doesn’t concede a run. That’s a dog mentality.”
Apollo starting pitcher Harrison Bowman threw 121 pitches, struck out nine, gave up just three hits, and had to fight through some tough innings himself.
“He fought his heart out, he did everything he could on the mound for us,” Head said of Bowman.
Apollo was down 4-2 heading to the bottom of the fourth, and had two on with two out when Sam Holder hit an RBI single. Tanner Klee tagged a single to shallow left field that was a tough ball to deal with, and it scored two more runs to push the Eagles ahead 5-4.
DC had gotten the lead in the top of the inning with the help of an Apollo.
Cason Troutman doubled for DC in the first inning and scored on a balk. DC went up 2-0 with the help of two Apollo errors in the second inning.
Apollo tied it when Hamilton scored two runs with a single in the bottom of the second.
“We don’t know anything else, we’re fighters,” Head said of his team. “You can punch them in the mouth a hundred times and they’ll look at you with bloody teeth. That’s their mentality.”
Apollo is 14-5.
DC also made mistakes that cost it runs.
“You can’t expect to give away outs like we did,” DC coach Austin Clay said. “Jackson Loucks did well on the mound. Apollo, that’s a good team.
Loucks threw 90 pitches, gave up five hits and struck out three.
DC is 8-10.
DAVIESS COUNTY 110 200 0 — 4 3 2
APOLLO 020 300 x — 5 6 4
WP-Bowman. LP-Loucks. 2B-Mayes, Klee (A). Troutman (DC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.