The Apollo High School baseball team has a chance to reach the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament championship game for the only time in school history, but the Eagles have to get through Shelby County first.
First pitch for the semifinal matchup is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. CT Friday at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington.
The Eagles (25-12) enter on a five-game winning streak — a stretch of three wins in three days last month at the 3rd Region Tournament, followed by consecutive wins over Beechwood and Lexington Catholic in the state tournament last weekend.
“We’ve been sharp,” said Apollo coach Brandon Dennis. “That has been the key for us. We knew we had pitching, we knew we had defense — we’ve cleaned up defensively a little bit, to stop making silly mistakes that can beat us — and we’ve had great timely hitting. All of that has come together at the right time.”
In their state tournament opener, the Eagles plated a trio of runs in the sixth inning for a 3-0 victory over Beechwood. Two days later, they erupted for 12 hits to capture a 7-3 win against Lexington Catholic.
Now, they’ll be pitted against a Shelby County team that enters on a hot streak of its own.
The 8th Region champion Rockets (31-9) have won eight games in a row and advanced with a 3-0 win over McCracken County and a 9-2 conquest of Eastern last weekend.
“We know that they’re right in line with the first two teams we played — they’re one of the most talented teams we’ve played all year,” Dennis said. “They’ve done a great job taking advance of mistakes that other teams have made on their path through the state tournament. Much like us, they had a tough way to get here. We know they can beat some talented teams.”
However, Apollo’s confidence hasn’t wavered.
“If we do what we need to do and do it well, we feel like we have a good shot,” Dennis added. “We’ve been pretty successful this year taking care of ourselves, so we’ll take that approach and hope it works out for us.
“They’re balanced, they’re strong, but we feel like if we do what we need to do, we have a good shot.”
The Eagles, hitting .279 as a team this season, are bolstered offensively by juniors Will Strode (.357, 29 RBIs, 23 runs, seven home runs) and Easton Blandford (.354, 19 RBIs, 15 runs, 11 doubles), and a pitching tandem that includes junior Noah Cook (2.04 ERA, 101 strikeouts) and Strode (2.18 ERA, 61 strikeouts).
Shelby County, batting .317 as a team, will counter with a group led by senior Kemper Whisman (.414, 41 runs, 37 RBIs, 23 doubles), senior Myles Strong (.377, 34 RBIs, 28 runs) and sophomore Foster Whisman (.352, 34 RBIs). The Rockets’ pitching is split evenly between junior lefty Jack Wills (2.64 ERA, 101 strikeouts) and right-handed Kemper Whisman (2.30 ERA, 86 strikeouts).
The winner will advance to Saturday’s state title game to face the victor between Henderson County and Whitley County.
