OWESPTS-06-09-23 APOLLO BB ADVANCE

Apollo’s Ty Lillpop leads off first base during action against Beechwood on June 1 during the opening round of the KHSAA Baseball State Tournament at Counter Clock’s Field in Lexington.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Apollo High School baseball team has a chance to reach the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament championship game for the only time in school history, but the Eagles have to get through Shelby County first.

First pitch for the semifinal matchup is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. CT Friday at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.