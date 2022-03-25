Apollo High School had to battle from start to finish to earn its first win of the softball season.
It was a thrilling victory, 10-8, at 9th District rival Owensboro Catholic on a chilly Thursday evening. The E-Gals are 1-3 on the season. Catholic dropped to 3-2.
Apollo freshman Hessi Johnson hit a missle that cleared the fence in left-center field for a grand slam that tied the game 8-8 in the top of the fifth inning. KAsia Palmer, who gave up one run in five innings of relief, put Apollo ahead to stay with an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning.
“It was a fun, exciting game tonight, both teams put up a lot of runs,” a happy Apollo coach Stephen Julian said. “They got up on us, we came back and battled, early in the game they answered every time we scored. Luckily we scored a few more than they did.
“That’s what we expect from KAsia every time she throws, she closed it out, five innings, she did a tremendous job.”
Catholic jumped on top 4-0 when Camille Conkright singled, stole second and third, then scored on an error. Brooke Hamilton hit a 2-run double to put Catholic up 3-0, and Abbie Dukate had a sacrifice RBI for the fourth run of the inning.
Arianna Ramirez smacked a 2-run homer to left-center field to cut Apollo’s deficit to 4-2 in the top of the second.
Catholic starting pitcher Brooke Hamilton hammered a 2-run homer that was just inside the left-field foul pole to put the Lady Aces up 6-2 in the bottom of the second. Jaiden Grant also had an RBI single for a 7-2 Catholic lead.
Apollo’s Mallory Velotta tripled and scored on an infield single from Crawford to cut that lead to 7-3.
An Apollo error scored another Catholic run for an 8-3 lead.
Apollo cut into that advantage in the top of the fourth on a Velotta solo home run to center that made it 8-4.
The E-Gals loaded the bases in the top of the fifth, and tied the game in dramatic fashion when Johnson pounded a line drive grand slam with two outs to make it 8-8.
Palmer worked a long at-bat in the top of the sixth for an RBI single up the middle that put Apollo ahead for the first time in the game, 9-8 with one out. A Catholic error in center field scored another Apollo run, for a 10-8 lead that Catholic couldn’t overcome.
Each team had 10 hits, with Apollo’s coming more late in the game. Velotta was 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Morgan Julian was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
“Hitting is contaegeous, if you have a couple of good at-bats, it filters down,” Julian said. “We’ve probably swung it better tonight than we had been. We didn’t leave as many runners on in scoring position. We left like 22 in scoring position after our first three games. We still stranded quite a few, but we actually came through.”
Brooke Hamilton was 3-for-4 with four RBIs, a double and the home run for Catholic. Conkright was 3-for-3.
“The first three innings were fun,” Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps said. “Their approach this week has gotten so much better (Apollo), they play travel ball together, we know a lot of things about each other. We didn’t execute like we should have. We didn’t do some little things right. You miss a spot when you’re ahead in the count. You get a routine play, a fly ball to the outfield, it’s gotta be caught. Now, all of the sudden doubt comes in there.”
“Our approach early at the plate, we didn’t chase a lot of bad pitches. In this game, you’ve got to have confidence. Hats off to them, they got timely hits out of their young girls.”
APOLLO 021 142 0 — 10 10 5
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 431 000 0 — 8 10 2
WP-Palmer. LP-Hatchett. 2B-Frizzell (A). Ba. Hamilton, Br. Hamilton, Conkright (C). 3B-Velotta (A). HR-Johnson, Ramirez, Velotta (A). Br. Hamilton (C).
