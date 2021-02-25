Closing out games has been a challenge for the Apollo High School boys’ basketball team in 2021, but this wasn’t the case on Wednesday night.
The Eagles rallied from a seven-point third quarter deficit with a stirring 23-10 run over the final eight minutes to overhaul visiting Whitesville Trinity 55-49 at Eagle Arena.
First-year Apollo coach Mark Starns is hoping the switch has been flipped for the Eagles (3-9), who visit arch-rival Daviess County on Friday.
“A game like this one can flip the whole season for this team,” Starns said. “I’m happy for these guys — they deserve a win like this.
“I just wanted us to stay aggressive, keep fighting, trust in one another, believe in one another — I thought we did all of that down the stretch in this one.”
Trinity (5-11) took the fight to the Eagles for three quarters.
Getting nine points from Landon Huff, the young Raiders led 16-9 at the first break.
Trinity still led by six after a layup and 3-pointer by Bailey Wright made it6 26-20 at 1:31 of the second period, but Dan St. Claire — who erupted for 15 first-half points — scored five points in a 7-2 spurt over the final 1:20 that pulled Apollo within 28-27 at intermission.
But the Raiders were far from finished.
A layup by Landon Hamilton pushed the Eagles in front 32-31 at 2:53 of the third quarter, but Gavin Howard and Huff drained consecutive 3-pointers to ignite an 8-0 spree that left Trinity with a 39-32 lead entering the fourth.
The Raiders still led by five after a Nate Hernandez 3 at 5:46, but Apollo scored 11 of the next 12 points to move in front 49-44 with 1:10 remaining.
Trinity twice pulled within two but could get no closer, as Apollo senior guard Harrison Bowman made 6-of-8 free throws over the final 42 seconds to seal it.
“Their rebounding and toughness were the two big keys in the fourth quarter,” Trinity coach Nathan West said, in reference to the Eagles. “We’re still a young team and that probably showed up some at the end.
“We just need to work on our execution and continue to grow over the final stretch of the regular season.”
St. Claire led the way for Apollo, producing a game-high 18 points, to go with nine rebounds. Hamilton had 13 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, and Bowman also scored 13 points — nine in the pivotal fourth stanza. Cameron Frantz dished five assists.
The Eagles finished 19-of-41 from the field (46%), made 16-of-27 free throws (59%), won the rebounding battle (32-31), and turned the ball over 14 times.
Huff led the way for Trinity with 16 points, five assists and three steals. Wright produced 13 points and seven rebounds, and Hernandez had 11 points, four assists and three steals.
The Raiders were 16-of-45 from the floor (36%), made 10-of-15 foul shots (67%), and committed 17 turnovers — six coming in the fourth period.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY16-12-11-10 — 49
APOLLO9-18-5-23 — 55
Whitesville Trinity (49) — L. Huff 16, Wright 13, N. Hernandez 11, G. Howard 6, Smith 3.
Apollo (55) — St. Claire 18, Hamilton 13, Bowman 13, Frantz 7, Kelly 2, Ward 2.
