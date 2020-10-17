The Apollo Eagles may have established some legitimate momentum on Friday night against visiting Marshall County at Eagle Stadium.
Coach John Edge’s team scored 20 unanswered second-half points and rolled to a 34-10 conquest of the Marshals, who came into the game with a modest two-game winning streak.
“Once our defense settled in, I thought they did a good job of getting Marshall County out of their rhythm,” Edge said. “We shut them out in the second, third and fourth quarters, so that’s getting the job done against a team that’s had some recent success.
“Offensively, we did a good job overall. We’re still not quite where we need to be in some areas, but we’re going to continue to work at it and become the best we can be.”
Marshall County had no answer for Apollo’s ground game, which amassed 356 yards.
Quarterback Damian Lovinsky carried the football 13 times for 211 yards and three touchdowns, Harold Patterson gained 89 yard on only eight attempts, and freshman Noah Rhinerson broke out in a huge way — carrying eight times for 56 yards and a pair of TDs.
“Noah really stepped for us” Edge said, “and that was really great to see.”
Marshall County was still in it at intermission, trailing just 14-10, before the Eagles took total command over the final 24 minutes.
“We still believe in ourselves, absolutely,” Edge said. “We’ve just got to keep working, keep getting better — but this was a step in the right direction for us at a critical time.”
Through the air, Lovinsky completed 5-of-16 passes for 94 yards.
Apollo improved to 2-3 overall and 1-2 within Class 6-A, District 1, while Marshall County fell to 2-4 in all games and 0-3 against district foes.
Up next for Apollo will be a key district showdown with arch-rival Daviess County next Friday night at Reid Stadium.
“We’re in a spot where we can get the third seed, or we can end up with the fourth seed,” Edge noted. “We just need to come ready to play the rest of the way this season.”
