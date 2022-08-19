Despite an uneven 2021 season that featured a 1-2 start, five consecutive victories and a three-game losing streak to close things out, the Apollo High School football team took another significant step in the right direction, according to head coach John Edge.
“The needle moved north for us last year, no doubt about it,” said Edge, whose 2020 Eagles went 5-4 and registered City-County wins over arch-rival Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic. “We beat some quality teams, such as Henderson County and McCracken County, and had a winning record in our (KHSAA) Class 6-A district.
“We’ve also moved forward as a program since the end of last season. There was great buy-in during the spring, we played well in the 7-on-7 competitions this summer — we’re ready. As a program, we’re beginning to play with confidence, beginning to understand what it takes to win big games.”
OFFENSEEdge is excited about the return of senior quarterback Christian Combs, who should be better-suited for the physical rigors of 6-A high school football.
“He’s put on 25 pounds of muscle,” Edge said of Combs, who completed 145-of-229 aerials for 1,941 yards and 19 touchdowns last fall. “Being bigger will really help him this fall.”
Apollo is also set at running back, with the return of senior Donte Dixon (451 yards, 6 TDs in ‘21) and junior Zion Tutt. Sophomore Brock Burger will also carry the ball.
Last year’s leading rusher, multifaceted junior Noah Rhinerson, is part of a receiving corps that includes seniors Carter Contratto and Bryson Velotta, along with junior Eli Masterson. Also in the mix are juniors Ethan Berry and Mason Green.
Front-runners competing for starting spots on the line are senior Kaidhyn Stockdale, senior Kadin Howard, senior Bradyn Dant, junior Noah Dilbeck and sophomore Carson Carter.
“I think we’re going to score a lot of points, I really, I really do,” Edge said. “We’re ready to take the next step and be truly explosive, like some of the (Owensboro Catholic) teams I coached in the past.
“We should be very balanced, which will really help us.”
DEFENSEThe Eagles’ 3-4 set will be anchored by junior end Cole Whitledge, senior end Dant, and senior nose tackle Devon Parm. Howard, Green and sophomore Brandon Gardner will also see action up front.
Leading returning tackler Morgan Eans, a senior who had 97 stops, including a team-best 20 for loss, leads a linebacker group that includes senior Lucas Shown, junior JT Sanders and sophomore Jamison Brown. Senior Carter Lamb and sophomore Tavius Walker will also play.
Apollo will feature a deep secondary that will include sophomore Niles Board, senior Seth Morris, Velotta, junior Bradin Fountain, senior Alex Fry and freshman Ehmad Jai Badger. Junior John Alexander will also get a long look.
“It’s pretty simple on defense,” Edge said. “We want to get to the football quickly and make things happen, create some turnovers and turn the momentum of the game our way.
“We have a lot of guys who can play. Once we get our personnel settled, we’re going to be pretty good on that side of the line.”
SPECIAL TEAMSPerhaps no team in Kentucky was hit harder via graduation in this area than Apollo, which must find replacements for exceptional place-kicker and punter Harrison Bowman.
“I’m not going to deny it, losing a great special teams player like Harrison really hurts,” Edge said, “but at the same time we’ve got kids ready to step in and try to fill those roles.”
Sophomore Emmitt Brock will handle place-kicking chores, with both Brock and Combs slated to punt.
Dixon, Board and Rhinerson provide AHS with breakaway potential in the return game.
OUTLOOKEdge believes the Eagles are primed to once again move the needle north.
“I really think we’re in a position to take another step forward, to move in the right direction,” Edge said. “We have returning players who know what it takes to succeed at a high level, and we have younger players who are eager to be part of something special out here.
“Generally speaking, the attitudes are very, very good out here, and the vibe is very positive. We just need to keep working, keep believing and keep coaching these guys up to reach the next level.”
