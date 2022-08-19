Despite an uneven 2021 season that featured a 1-2 start, five consecutive victories and a three-game losing streak to close things out, the Apollo High School football team took another significant step in the right direction, according to head coach John Edge.

“The needle moved north for us last year, no doubt about it,” said Edge, whose 2020 Eagles went 5-4 and registered City-County wins over arch-rival Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic. “We beat some quality teams, such as Henderson County and McCracken County, and had a winning record in our (KHSAA) Class 6-A district.

