John Edge has been around high school football long enough to know an opportunity when he sees it, and Edge knows the Apollo High School football team has a chance to make a statement Friday night.
Idle last week, the well-rested and fine-tuned Eagles play host to Henderson County in a game that could go a long way toward defining the remainder of Apollo’s 2020 season.
“This is a crucial week,” said Edge, in his first season as head coach of the Eagles. “If we can get over the hump against Henderson County, we should be able to take off from there.”
Apollo comes in 1-2. In their only home game to date, the Eagles defeated Meade County (17-14) and lost on the road to Owensboro (50-13) and McCracken County (45-21) — two undefeated teams.
“We’ve played a very tough early schedule to this point,” Edge said, “but we need to win a game that can grow the program moving forward, and I believe we could do that with a win over Henderson County.”
In the meantime, Edge and his staff have worked diligently in an attempt to transform the culture of the program.
“We’re getting there, and we’ve placed a heavy emphasis on improving every day,” Edge said. “It comes down to doing the right thing all the time and doing all the little things it takes to win football games and championships.
“The foundation has to be dependability and accountability. It’s still a process, but I’ve seen growth from Day One, and we have a team that’s hungry for success, so if we all continue to work well together things are going to move in the right direction.”
While Apollo’s defense has been moderately improved this season, the Eagles have yet to break out offensively. After averaging 35.6 points per game in the 2019 regular season, the Eagles are putting up an average of only 17 points per game this fall.
“We definitely need to put more points on the board, more like 28 to 35 per game, and I believe we’re capable of doing that,” Edge said. “In just about every game, we’ve had some critical turnovers that have prevented us from getting in the end zone, and that’s something we have to clean up moving forward.
“We need better ball security, need to shorten the field with some solid special teams play and take advantage of the opportunities to score when we have them. If we do that, I think it will take some pressure off our defense and create a situation where we can be the best we can be.”
Speaking of well-rested, Henderson County (1-1) will be playing its first game since Sept. 18. The Colonels’ game at Madisonville-North Hopkins became a COVID-19 casualty on Sept. 25 and the team had a bye last week.
For Apollo to get a signature win, the Eagles must stop a Henderson County ground attack averaging 268.5 yards per outing. Senior quarterback Ben Dalton averages 98.5 yards per game, and sophomore running back Jaheim Williams averages 91 yards per game — and 18.2 yards per attempt. The speedy Williams has carried the ball 10 times and has scored four touchdowns.
“We need to win the line of scrimmage, and we need to force them to put the ball in the air,” Edge said. “If we do this, we can put ourselves in a position for success.”
A big opportunity awaits Apollo — stay tuned.
50 YEARS AGO
On this date 50 years ago, Owensboro Catholic halfback Jim “Poison” Ivey celebrated his birthday in a big way with a record-setting performance against Louisville Iroquois.
Ivey carried the football a then-state record 42 times, rushing for 222 yards and four touchdowns to help the Aces upset the visiting Raiders 41-28 at Rash Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.