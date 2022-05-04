Apollo High School was able to put a big loss behind it Tuesday with a 10-5 win over Owensboro High School on Tuesday at Eagle Park.

The Eagles were dropped 10-1 at Owensboro Catholic on Monday, and they had a talk about the defeat afterwards on Monday.

“A lot cleaner, they swung the bats a lot better tonight,” Apollo coach Mason Head said. “Much better effort than we’ve seen in the last week or two. Guys bought in tonight. We had to come over here and put the tarp on the field last night, it gave us chance to step away from the game, do something physical. We talked about it last night, what’s done is done. There’s a lot mentally to move on from, proud of the way the guys were able to separate the last 24 hours.”

Apollo got going quickly at the plate, scoring five runs in the first inning Dayton Brown singled to score Harrison Bowman, who walked. Brown scored on a bases loaded walk. Michael Chaney singled to score Nick Judd. Noah Cook singled to score Joshua Mayes.

Kindrick Williams hit a 2-run home run in the second inning for OHS to bring home Will Hume and cut the deficit to 5-3. A Cayden Ray single scored Brady Benjamin and cut the lead to 5-4. Elijah Hampton started the game with a bang, hitting a home run on the first pitch for Owensboro. Elijah Hampton was 3-for-4.

Bowman walked and scored again in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Judd. Charles Schneider singled to bring home Mayes, who doubled, pushing Apollo in front 7-4.

Owensboro loaded the bases in the top of the sixth inning, getting a run across when Benjamin scored on a wild pitch after he’d reached on an error to make it 7-5.

Apollo put the game out of reach in the bottom of the sixth with three runs. Judd had an RBI single, Easton Blandford singled in another run, and a third run scored on an error for the 10-5 advantage.

Brown was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Judd was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Blandford was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Chaney was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Apollo used six pitchers in the game and they combined for 13 strikeouts.

“Our pitchers did what they were supposed to when they had to,” Head said. “Owensboro swings it, they don’t swing the bat like young kids.”

Apollo is 18-10, 2-3 in the 9th District. Owensboro is 9-13, 0-5 in the district.

OWENSBORO 130 001 0 — 5 9 1

APOLLO 511 003 x — 10 11 2

WP-Payne. LP-Delacey. 2B-Mayes (A). HR-Eli Hampton, Williams (O).