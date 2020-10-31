The Apollo High School football team took care of City-County business for the second week in succession on Friday night.
Showcasing their best defensive performances in recent memory, the ever-improving Eagles shut out the visiting Aces in a smash-mouth battle at Eagle Stadium — just a week after beating county rival Daviess County for the first time since 2012.
“I’m proud of the team, especially the defense,” first-year Apollo head coach John Edge said. “And, our offense did what they needed to do — we made enough plays to win the game.
“Our defense shut out a very good offensive football team and it was a team effort that got it done. This was a good way for us to win the game.”
Apollo (4-3) scored the game’s only touchdown on its opening possession, marching 75 yards in 11 plays behind the running of Harold Patterson. Damian Lovinsky’s 3-yard TD pass to Ashton Weaver pushed the Eagles in front at 6:12 of the opening period.
Catholic had a chance to get on the board early in the second quarter, driving as far as the Apollo 6-yard line, but Luke Payne missed a 23-yard field goal attempt.
Late in the first half, Apollo drove from its own 11 to the Aces’ 1-yard line, but the Catholic defense held Patterson out of the end zone on the final play of the half and the Eagles had to settle for seven-point halftime.
It remained a defensive standoff throughout the second, but Apollo got some key insurance points with 4:24 to play when Harrison Bowman drilled a 22-yard field goal to make it 10-0. The score was set up by Lovinsky’s 50-yard bomb to Evan Miller.
“That field goal gave us a little cushion there,” Edge noted. “That was big.”
Catholic’s last-ditch effort to score in the waning moments was thwarted when Apollo’s Thomas Griffin Ferguson intercepted a Lincoln Clancy pass.
“Apollo was well-prepared and their defense has improved all year long,” Catholic head coach Jason Morris said. “They’re a solid 6-A football team and this is another game that’s going to get our team prepared for the postseason.
“I was proud of our defense and we’re ready for a playoff push. It’s just a matter of us sticking together and fixing the little things — we made too many mistakes in this one.”
Patterson was outstanding for Apollo, rushing for 156 yards on 36 carries. Lovinsky passed for 95 yards and a touchdown, and the Eagles finished with 242 yards of total offense.
Catholic (5-3) was limited to 165 total yards. Braden Mundy led the Aces with 41 yards on eight carries.
“You have to know where Mundy is at all times,” Edge said, “and I thought for the most part we put our defensive personnel in the right spots tonight.”
The Aces return to Steele Stadium next Friday for another City-County clash against visiting Daviess County, but Apollo’s Friday home game against Central Hardin has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues in Hardin County.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 0-0-0-0 — 0
APOLLO 7-0-0-3 — 10
A-Weaver 3 pass from Lovinsky (Bowman kick)
A-Bowman 22 FG
