Apollo High School has done some things well in some games, and not done other things well in other games.
The E-Gals put together good pitching, solid defense and strong hitting for a 10-0 win over Whitesville Trinity in five innings on Friday evening at Apollo’s field.
“We’ve had games where we hit, we had games where we played good defense,” Apollo coach Stephen Julian said. “I guess you could say tonight we kind of put it together. We’ve had a hard time putting all that together consistently. We’re moving people around positions, trying to get them ready to play.”
Freshman Hannah Holder was making her first varsity start for the E-Gals, giving up just three hits with one strikeout and one walk.
“Hannah threw strikes, we made the routine plays,” Julian said. “We got a lot of ground ball outs, that’s what you want to see. Hannah’s been throwing well. I had plans to throw several pitchers, she was rolling so I just let her be. We’ve got several arms, can throw several pitchers each game if we need to.
“We probably could’ve hit better, but you always want to hit better.”
Apollo collected 11 hits in the game. Apollo went to 4-7 with the win.
After going up 2-0 in the first two innings, Apollo hung five runs on Trinity in the bottom of the third.
More from this section
Mallory Velotta led off the game with a walk for Apollo and Arianna Ramirez had a base hit for an RBI and a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Abby Miles scored in the second on an error after reaching on an error for a 2-0 lead.
Taylor Clark’s triple to right field scored Ramirez, who singled, to start the big third inning for Apollo. Emmie Bullington and Morgan Frizzell both walked, and two runs scored on Miles’ single. A single by Morgan Julian scored another run, and Ramirez also singled and scored.
Apollo tacked on runs in the fourth with a 2-run single by Holder and the fifth on a run-scoring double by Velotta.
Trinity went to 8-9 on the season.
Madison McDaniel, Emma Whitehouse and Hope Boarman each had a hit for Trinity.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 000 00 — 0 3 3
APOLLO 115 21 — 10 11 0
WP-Holder. LP-Graham. 2B-Velotta (A). 3B-Clark (A).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.