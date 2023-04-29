Apollo High School manufactured a run in the fifth inning to grab a 2-1 lead at home, then held on for the win over Muhlenberg County in a 3rd Region softball matchup Friday evening.
Apollo has won seven of its last eight games, going to 10-8 after starting the season 0-5.
Emmie Bullington didn’t record a lot of strikeouts, but she got plenty of help defensively and only gave up five hits.
Mallory Velotta smacked a triple to the right field wall that scored courtesy runner Hannah Snell with the tying run with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Snell was in for Taylor Clark, who doubled to left field. Morgan Julian had a run scoring ground out to bring Velotta in with the go-ahead run.
“We’re getting there,” Apollo coach Stephen Julian said. “Today we manufactured a run at the end, we had a double, a triple, Morgan manufactured a run with a ground ball, I told her try to pull something harder to the right side, she did. Emmie threw really good, not a whole lot of pitches, a couple of pitches I probably called the wrong pitch.”
Apollo also had runners in scoring position in the third and fourth innings but left them stranded. Apollo managed six hits and Muhlenberg had five.
“It was a good game for us,” Stephen Julian said. “We haven’t pounded the ball yet, I think we have the capability of doing that. Hopefully we can peak, get hot at the right time and start hitting. It would be nice to have a 10-run lead and coast a little bit, but a win is a win, we’ll take them however we can get them.”
Apollo made several big defensive plays in the game. Bullington fielded a hit by Jaycee Phillips, then threw to catcher Morgan Frizzell to get Joshlynn Noe out at home in the top of the third.
Muhlenberg went up 1-0 in the top of the fourth when Josie Davis knocked a solo home run over the center field fence. Ava Carver struck out four as Muhlenberg’s pitcher.
Apollo also turned a double play in the top of the fifth when Muhlenberg still had a 1-0 lead.
Muhlenberg went to 14-8 on the season.
“We threw somebody out at the plate when they tried to score on an infield hit,” Julian said. “We turned a double play, we had two errors. That may be one of the cleanest games we’ve played all year as far as defensively goes.”
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 000 100 0 — 1 5 0
APOLLO 000 020 x — 2 6 2
WP-Bullington. LP-Ava Carver. HR-Davis (M). 2B-Clark (A). 3B-Velotta (A).
