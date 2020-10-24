Apollo High School’s ground game ground up the 7-game losing streak to Daviess County.
The Eagles got a combined 488 yards from Harold Patterson and Damian Lovinsky to power them to a 40-34 win over DC on Friday at Reid Stadium.
Lovinsky had 251 rushing yards on 25 carries to go with two touchdowns. Patterson went for 237 yards on 27 carries with four touchdowns.
The fourth quarter was as wild as any high school football fan would want to witness.
Bryson Parm scored on a 2-yard run for Daviess County in the final seconds of the third quarter to tie the game 20-20.
Parm put the Panthers up 27-20 on a 64-yard touchdown sprint that was wide open up the middle just two minutes in to the fourth quarter.
Apollo answered four plays later with Patterson scoring from the 1 after breaking free for a 62-yard gain to the DC 11. The game was tied again 27-27 with 8:29 to play in regulation.
An Apollo fumble recovery set up Patterson for a 14-yard touchdown run with 6:40 left that pushed the Eagles in front 34-27.
Parm scored on a 29-yard run on fourth-and-1 from the Apollo 29 with 1:37 left to again tie the game, 34-34.
Patterson scored his third straight touchdown from four yards out, and what was the backbreaker with 22 seconds left, after he got free on a 44-yard counter run to the DC 28.
Daviess County got three plays off on its last possession, and got a Humphreys to the back of the end zone that was incomplete as time expired.
The Eagles then celebrated a long-awaited victory over their arch rival. Apollo went to 3-3, 2-2 in Class 6-A, District 1.
Lovinsky worked well with the quarterback option, and Patterson got a lot done on the counter plays with Apollo’s line doing damage up front.
“Early in the game we struggled to get down the field, but later in the game we found our lanes we needed to take,” Lovinsky said. “We remembered everything we watched on film, what they were doing, how they would change their defense, and we adjusted to it. We were doing alright on the counter, we just needed to make a few more adjustments. We had to make our reads.
“The line was amazing, I knew our line had the advantage, we were stronger up front, they would give us the right push.”
Humphreys was 19-of-31 passing for 212 yards and a touchdown.
Parm was strong with 200 yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns.
DC had 439 yards in total offense. DC fell to 2-4, 1-3 in the district.
APOLLO7-6-7-20 — 40
DAVIESS COUNTY0-6-14-14 — 34
A-Patterson 5 run (Bowman kick)
A-Lovinsky 4 run (kick failed)
DC-Humphreys 1 run (run failed)
DC-Renfrow 36 pass from Humphreys (Hoagland kick)
A-Lovinsky 8 run (Boarman kick)
DC-Parm 2 run (Hoagland kick)
DC-Parm 64 run (Hoagland kick)
A-Patterson 1 run (Bowman kick)
A-Patterson 14 run (Boarman kick)
DC-Parm 29 run (Hoagland kick)
A-Patterson 4 run (kick blocked)
