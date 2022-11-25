APOLLO BOYS BB PEVIEW

Apollo head coach Mark Starns goes over instructions during practice Nv. 4 at Apollo High School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Third-year Apollo High School boys’ basketball coach Mark Starns doesn’t pull any punches when assessing his team’s outlook for 2022-23.

“There’s nowhere to go but up,” said Starns, whose second Eagles team struggled to a 2-26 record last season after going 5-13 in the COVID-riddled 2020-21 season. “Last season, we would be in a lot of games, be competitive for most of the game, but we lacked the maturity and experience to finish well.

