Third-year Apollo High School boys’ basketball coach Mark Starns doesn’t pull any punches when assessing his team’s outlook for 2022-23.
“There’s nowhere to go but up,” said Starns, whose second Eagles team struggled to a 2-26 record last season after going 5-13 in the COVID-riddled 2020-21 season. “Last season, we would be in a lot of games, be competitive for most of the game, but we lacked the maturity and experience to finish well.
“We’re working on being tougher, more intense and more competitive in our practices, and we’re hoping that will carry over to our games once the season starts — we don’t want a repeat of last season.”
Apollo will be led by junior forward Eli Masterson, who led the team in scoring (13.1 ppg) last season, and senior swingman Zjhan Tutt, who averaged 9.7 points and seven rebounds per contest.
“Eli is athletic and has a nose for the ball,” Starns said. “He’s a competitive kid who loves to play the game, and he has the ability to score the ball in multiple ways.
“Zjhan can be a dynamic player, one of the guys who really drives our team. He’s very athletic, and he hasn’t reached his potential — he can improve his production for us.”
Others expected to be in the mix for the Eagles include senior power forward Jayden Anderson, senior guard Jaren Stites, senior forward Michael Hein, senior forward Jackson Hardin and senior forward Morgan Eans.
“We need to discover who can score for us, and we need to have a lot of guys working hard on the glass, getting rebounds consistently, at both ends,” Starns said. “We have several players with the potential to step up for us in a big way.”
Putting the ball in the basket is, of course, the name of the game.
“We had lulls in scoring last season that really hurt us,” Starns said. “We have to be better in this area, which goes hand-in-hand with finishing games well. We have to find ways to score late, when the game is on the line.
“Some of our opponents, we need to speed up and get some easy baskets, which was a struggle for us last season. Against others, we need to be efficient in running our half-court offense.
“From a defensive standpoint, we’re stressing being physical and aggressive, and I hope we press some of our opponents, which could also lead to some easy baskets for us — we have to find ways to score quickly in transition.”
Improbably, Apollo, finishing 16-16, went to the state tournament under former Eagle star Steve Barker in 2017-18, but has since gone 15-89 (.114) — incredulous numbers for a program Parade High School All-American Rex Chapman and a host of other star players put on the map in the commonwealth a generation ago.
Starns has directed three teams to the KHSAA Sweet 16 — Fleming County (16th Region) in 2013 and 2014, and Johnson Central (15th Region) in 2006.
“We’re trying to establish a culture here, and it takes patience, it takes time,” Starns said. “I’m blessed with a tremendous staff that includes (former Apollo star) Tyler Brown, Buddy Hinton, Kris Crawford and Jacob Masterson. We’re all working hard to get this thing moving in the right direction.
“I hope we can get off to a good start, establish some early momentum and confidence and just take it from there.
“It all starts with having the right mindset each day, believing, as coaches and players, that we can turn the corner and be successful on the court.”
