Apollo High School dropped Marshall County 28-14 on Friday night in Draffenville.
Noah Rhinerson had 117 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries for the Eagles.
Donte Dixon scored two touchdowns and went for 79 yards on 16 carries.
Apollo quarterback Christian Combs hit 14-of-19 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown. Combs also ran nine times for 46 yards.
Evan Miller caught five passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.
Apollo is now 6-2 overall and 3-0 in Class 6-A, District 1.
The Eagles will host Daviess County next Friday.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 36, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 25
The Mustangs dropped their seventh consecutive outing with a district loss in Harned.
With the loss, Muhlenberg County slipped to 1-8 overall and 0-5 in Class 5-A, District 1.
The Fighting Tigers improved to 3-6 overall and 3-2 in district.
