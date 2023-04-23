Apollo High School girls tennis beat Webster County 9-0 at Moreland Park on Saturday.
Sophey Jennings, Emma Parker, Kaelin Payne, Elise Wilson, Maddie Ebelhar and Jolie Foster were singles winners for Apollo. Wilson-Ella Hayden, Lucy Waldschmidt-Erin McManus, Vidhi Patel-Maddie Jones were doubles winners for Apollo.
