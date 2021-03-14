Apollo got singles victories from Kaelin Payne, Maddie Wahl, Erin McManus and Ella Hayden in a 7-2 victory over Grayson County in a girls’ high school tennis match on Saturday at Moreland Park.
The E-Gals swept the doubles competition, getting wins from Wahl-Marissa Shook, Payne-Kyndall Hayden and Maddie Jones-Emma Parker.
