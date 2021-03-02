The team that could persevere the best through long offensive droughts would come out on top with Apollo and Owensboro in a girls’ basketball game.
Apollo was that team with a 35-26 win Monday night at the OHS gym.
It was clearly a defensive struggle, and both coaches thought the game had a postseason level of toughness.
“When our shots aren’t falling, thank goodness our defense held up like it needed to,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said. “Just got to grind it out, we did that, and have to give our girls a little credit there for being a little gritty and getting some key stops.
“We need these kind of gritty, ugly games because that’s the way it is come tournament time.”
Teams know each other in the 9th District, especially how to guard certain players and how to key on them to shut them down.
“It played like a district tournament game. Low scoring, defense is gong to win,” OHS coach Jansen Locher said. “I thought we did a heck of a job defensively. They have some really talented players over there, some great shooters, they are one of the better teams in the 3rd Region.”
Apollo jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the first quarter, but Owensboro got back in during the second quarter, taking a 15-13 lead. Apollo was up 20-18 at halftime.
A pair of 3-pointers from Addison Carter and Amaya Curry put the E-Gals up 26-18 early in the third quarter, and OHS would get no closer than four points the rest of the way. The Lady Devils didn’t score in the fourth quarter, when Apollo was running patient offensive sets that chewed up a lot of time.
Curry was on the move for Apollo, playing tough defensively and scoring a game-high 11 points. Curry also had three assists and three steals.
Zoe Floyd almost had a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds for Apollo.
Apollo was 13-of-40 from the floor for 32.5% and made 5-of-16 for 31.2% from 3-point range.
Owensboro had a good zone defense that was disruptive for Apollo getting good shots.
“Zoe was on the bench in foul trouble (second quarter), and she was really helping us inside against that zone, she was kind of having her way,” Payne said. “When we didn’t have her on the floor, we settled a little bit for some outside shots. So many possessions of settling in a row, and the wind just came out of our sails. Then we had to go back to digging down deep, trying to get stops and score out of our defense.”
Apollo won its third straight game and is 8-4.
Owensboro is 9-9 and had a five-game winning streak snapped.
Lyric Lawrence led the Lady Devils with 13 points.
OHS was 10-of-43 for 23% from the floor and 1-of-9 from 3-point range.
Alyrica Hughes scored four points, but her defensive presence was tough for Apollo to handle at times. Hughes had six steals and a blocked shot to go with four assists, unofficially.
“We like for her to score, but she does so many other things for us,” Locher said. “She’s great with the ball in her hands, defensively she’s just active.”
APOLLO 11-9-10-5 — 35
OWENSBORO 6-12-8-0 — 26
Apollo (35) — Curry 11, Floyd 9, Carter 5, Daugherty 5, Dunn 3, Beatty 2.
Owensboro (26) — Lawrence 13, Hughes 4, Williams 4, Gibson 2, Pappas 2, Phillips 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.