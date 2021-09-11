The Apollo High School defense bent but never broke on Friday night.
The Eagles stuffed North Hardin quarterback Manie Wimberly on 4th-and-1 from the Apollo 8-yard line with less than two minutes to play, then held on in the waning seconds to outlast the Trojans 10-7 in a defensive slugfest at Eagle Stadium.
“Our defense came up big all night and especially at the end when we had to have a stop,” Apollo head coach John Edge said. “We’ve made a lot of adjustments defensively following the past couple of weeks and I thought our guys went out and executed very well against a very good football team.
“We’ve still got a long way to go, offensively, but we’re going to be OK — this is a marathon and not a sprint. We’re looking to be at our very best when (Class 5-A) district play rolls around.”
“I’m proud of our football team and I’m proud of our football program — we’re getting there.”
The Eagles (2-2) scored their only touchdown of the evening on the game’s opening possession. The running of Noah Rhinerson and Donte Dixon set the stage for a 39-yard scoring pass from quarterback Christian Combs to Rhinerson at 7:48 of the first period — capping a 10-play, 80-yard march that left the Eagles with an early 7-0 lead.
North Hardin answered late in the first period when David Boyd broke free for an 80-yard dash to paydirt, which pulled the Trojans into a 7-all tie at the 1:46 mark.
What proved to be the game-winning points came midway through the second period when Apollo’s four-sport standout Harrison Bowman drilled a 37-yard field goal.
Both teams threatened to break through offensively the rest of the way, but numerous drives were sabotaged by mistakes and penalties.
In the end, it came down to Apollo being able to stop North Hardin twice inside the final two minutes, and the Eagles’ defense delivered the goods.
“We’ve still got a lot to fix all the way around, but we got a championship performance from the defense in this one,” Edge said. “It came down down to being able to make a stop or two at the end of the game, and that’s what we were able to do.
“We’re tackling better — we’ve just got to get the offense going a little better, need to finish drives better. These are things we’ll continue to work on and get better at as the season goes along.”
Apollo’s offense was paced by Combs, who completed 10-of-14 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown.
Dixon and Rhinerson combined to rush for 61 yards on 25 carries, as the Eagles finished with 183 yards of total offense.
North Hardin (1-3) was led by Boyd, who ran for 143 yards on 18 carries with a score.
Wimberly, a 6-foot-1, 238-pound senior, finished 12-of-19 for 72 yards, and the Trojans wound up with 197 yards of total offense.
Apollo is back in action next Friday night at Meade County.
NORTH HARDIN 7-0-0-0 — 7
APOLLO 7-3-0-0 — 10
A-Rhinerson 39 pass from Combs (Bowman kick)
NH-Boyd 80 run (Logsdon kick)
A-Bowman 37 FG
