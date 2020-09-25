Brylee Rhodes is a senior on the Apollo High School volleyball team, but her association with the program goes back as far as she can remember — literally.
Rhodes is the third of three siblings to play for the E-Gals, and she recalls going to matches when the head coach was Robyn Hetman and the program was annually battling with archrival Owensboro Catholic in epic matches for 3rd Region supremacy.
“I was always watching, shagging balls on the court, always around the program — it’s always been a big part of my life,” Rhodes said. “This program means a lot to me because it feels like family. My sisters played before me and I’ve found myself very protective of the tradition since I’ve been here.
“I’ve loved every bit of it.”
Brianna Rhodes played for the E-Gals first, graduating in 2010, and Braelyn Rhodes followed her, graduating in 2018. Both were highly skilled players who helped lead Apollo to many victories — and Brylee, a 5-foot-6 senior middle hitter, has followed suit.
“Brylee has been around Apollo volleyball forever, and it shows in the way she plays,” E-Gals head coach Mary Howard said. “She’s very composed, she never gets rattled, and that’s because she’s used to the atmosphere in big games having watched her sisters play for all those years.
“Defensively, she’s always in the right spot, and on offense, she sees openings on the court and hits them.
“She has a very high volleyball IQ because she’s been around the game for so long — the game slows down for her because she’s come to know what to expect through all her years of watching it.”
In Apollo’s four-set victory over visiting Catholic on Tuesday night, Rhodes produced two aces, four blocks, and eight kills, the final one being the match-ender in a tight 25-23 fourth set.
“I see my role as being a leader on this team, and as a senior, it’s now my responsibility to lead,” Rhodes said. “I think the other thing I bring to our team is energy. I try to play hard all the time and lead by example for the younger players in our program — I want to be the type of leader the younger girls look up to.”
Rhodes believes the E-Gals have the makings of a championship team this fall.
“I love my teammates,” Rhodes said. “To me, it’s an indescribable feeling when you know your teammates have your back, and that’s how it is around this program — that’s one of the main reasons it’s so fun to play here.
“We just need to stay consistent and to continue to work at everything as a team.
“Once we start clicking, there are very few teams out there who can stop us.”
