Apollo High School volleyball beat Graves County 26-24, 25-22 and Christian Fellowship 25-23, 19-25, 15-12.
Apollo lost to Warren East 20-25, 21-25, and it lost to Carbondale (Ill.) 17-25, 17-25 on Saturday in the Quad State Tournament at McCracken County.
Havanah John had 27 kills, five blocks. Maddi Boswell had 13 kills. Ava Fazio had eight blocks.
Ahalia Ramirez had 33 assists. Allie Hargitt had 10 assists.
Kaley Dickinson had 18 digs, Kelsey Dickinson had 17 digs, Abby Spong had 15 digs.
