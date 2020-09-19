Apollo High School beat Henderson County 3-2 in volleyball on Friday (25-13, 25-19, 14-25, 18-25, 15-12).
Havanah John had 16 kills and three blocks. Tallie Satterfield had eight kills and three blocks. Maddi Boswell had 27 assists. Anslee Hopewell had 16 digs.
