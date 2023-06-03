OWESPTS-06-03-23 APOLLO STATE ADVANCE

Apollo’s Noah Cook chases a fly ball during action Thursday against Beechwood in the opening round of the KHSAA Baseball State Tournament at Counter Clocks Field in Lexington.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

Apollo High School reached Saturday’s quarterfinals of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament by getting a clutch performance with the game on the line.

That’s the way it happened in Apollo’s 3-0 survival win over Beechwood on Thursday night. Sam Holder hammered a triple that scored three runs in the sixth inning, and the Eagles held on with Will Strode on the mound in relief. Strode relieved starter Noah Cook, who gave up four hits with two walks and four strikeouts in six-plus innings.

