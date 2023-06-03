Apollo High School reached Saturday’s quarterfinals of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament by getting a clutch performance with the game on the line.
That’s the way it happened in Apollo’s 3-0 survival win over Beechwood on Thursday night. Sam Holder hammered a triple that scored three runs in the sixth inning, and the Eagles held on with Will Strode on the mound in relief. Strode relieved starter Noah Cook, who gave up four hits with two walks and four strikeouts in six-plus innings.
“We’ve developed that throughout the year,” Apollo coach Brandon Dennis said. “That didn’t seem any different up here. If you let us hang around we’re probably going to find a way.”
Now, Apollo will have another challenge in facing Lexington Catholic, a 6-3 winner over Raceland in the last game of the night Thursday. The Eagles take on LexCath on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. CT at Counter Clocks Field in Lexington.
Apollo is 24-12. Lexington Catholic is 30-9.
“We have heard the same things about (LexCath) that we heard about Beechwood, they swing it up and down the batting order, they have a pretty live lineup,” Dennis said. “We’re kind of opposite. We rely on pitching and defense.”
That Cook went over 100 pitches was important, because it kept Strode’s pitch count down so he can work longer on Saturday as the Apollo starter.
“(Saturday) is supposed to be one of hottest days we’ve had this year,” Dennis said of the humid conditions with temperatures over 90 degrees. “It’s going to be tough for any pitcher to deal with, if anybody is going to fight their way through, it’s him, we know what we’re going to get out of him.”
If Strode has to leave the game, then Apollo’s relievers will become important.
“It’s going to be all hands on deck, anybody and everybody can go Saturday,” Dennis said.
Apollo’s maturity has grown over the stretch where it’s won seven of the last eight games.
“It feels like the kind of growth that you take from one season and see it in the next season,” Dennis said. “We knew we had those two guys we could lean on in Cook and Strode, they’ve given us consistent performances. Sammy has been clutch. The guys at the bottom of the lineup have done well.
“Garrett Lanham and Grayson Smith at the bottom of lineup have done good job sparking us, Ty Lillpop has done the same thing,” Dennis said. “When they’re finding ways to get on base, we’ve started to create some things, and that always leads to good things. In the sixth we had eight-nine-one up, Lanham started with single and it rolled from there.”
Apollo will want to guard against a fast start at the plate by Lexington Catholic. Zach Grigalis hit doubles that scored runs in both the first and second innings of Lexington Catholic’s 6-3 win over Raceland in the opening round of the state tournament Thursday night.
Raceland didn’t help itself with two walks, a balk and an error that led to two runs. LexCath was up 6-0 after two innings.
