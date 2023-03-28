Apollo High School won its fifth baseball game of the season with a 5-3 victory over Bowling Green at Eagle Field on Monday.
Will Strode went 2-for-3 with two runs scored to lead the Eagles.
G Smith and B Franey combined for nine strikeouts.
Apollo is 5-1 and will play at Owensboro Catholic on Tuesday.
BOWLING GREEN 011 000 1 — 3 4 2
APOLLO 200 003 x — 5 5 3
2B-Blandford (A).
SOFTBALL HANCOCK COUNTY 9, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 2
Lily Roberts struck out 17 and had a 3-run home run in Hawesville for Hancock County (4-2). Kylie Westerfield was 2-for-3 and Ella Staples was 2-for-4 for the Lady Hornets.
TENNIS
Owensboro Catholic beat Ohio County 8-1 in boys and 7-2 in girls.
Matthew Hyland, Joseph Merchant, Luke Pfeifer, John Wathen, Sam Fulkerson, and John Crawford Silvert were singles winners for Catholic boys. Cooper Danzer-Houston Danzer, Patrick Hauke-Joseph Merchant, Parker Hayden-Seth Frey were doubles winners for Catholic
Aisha Merchant, Maddie Meyer, Hadley Corley, Savannah Lewis, Kate Evans were singles winners for Catholic girls. Mary Ava Evans-Anna Katherine Wathen and Madison Clark-Mary Margaret Shewmaker were doubles winners.
Owensboro Catholic also won some matches in March Madness Tennis Tournament at Greenwood High School last weekend. Catholic went 2-1, losing to tournament champion Henry Clay 3-2 and beating Paducah Tilghman 4-1 and Louisville Manual 5-0.
Ella Grace Buckman/Elizabeth Hayden and Julia Marshall/Isabelle Reisz were both 3-0 in doubles while Ella Cason and Aisha Merchant were each 2-1 in singles.
