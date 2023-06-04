LEXINGTON — Apollo High School’s Thomas Ashby capped his high school running career with a state championship in the 1600 meters Saturday during the 2023 KHSAA Class 3A Track and Field Championships on the campus of the University of Kentucky.
Ashby sat in the middle of the pack throughout much of the race, pacing himself to have a strong push on the final lap. He covered the distance in 4:14.92.
“This whole season I’ve been using my kick at the end, and that’s what I did today,” Ashby said. “You’re not going to win it unless you put yourself in a spot to do it.
“All I focused on the first three-and-a-half laps was putting myself in a good position to have a good kick at the end.”
Apollo’s girls claimed five medals. Chloe Sandefur finished sixth in the 300 meter hurdles (47.09), seventh in the long jump (16-7.25) and eighth in the 100 meter hurdles (15.54). Analea Sanders, Taraya Thompson, Chloe Sandefur and Emily Bertke placed fourth in the girls’ 4x100 relay (49.59). Mary Ann Lyons finished sixth in the discus (111-6).
Owensboro athletes competed in 12 events. Freshman Zane Biever was the Red Devils’ lone medalist. He finished fourth in the shot put (50-04), just missing third place by one inch.
Davies County, which had seven athletes competing, claimed its lone medal in the girls’ 4x800 relay. Bentlei Stallings, Lucy Spaw, Blakely Greer and Micah Sagar finished eighth (10:07.65).
Muhlenberg County’s lone state qualifier was its boys’ 4x800 relay. Landon Groves, Jake Strader, Aidan Bilbro and Bryce Revo placed 10th (8:16.13).
Apollo had several athletes compete in Unified and Adaptive events. Senior Kaidhyn Stockdale claimed state titles in the boys’ wheelchair discus throw (108-02) and boys wheelchair shot put (39-10.50).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.