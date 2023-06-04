LEXINGTON — Apollo High School’s Thomas Ashby capped his high school running career with a state championship in the 1600 meters Saturday during the 2023 KHSAA Class 3A Track and Field Championships on the campus of the University of Kentucky.

Ashby sat in the middle of the pack throughout much of the race, pacing himself to have a strong push on the final lap. He covered the distance in 4:14.92.

