PARIS — Thomas Ashby from Apollo finished fourth in the Class 3A KHSAA State Cross Country Meet. That was the product of a lot of maneuvering through traffic for the senior, who was way back in the 70s after the start of the race at Bourbon County Cross Country Park.

Ashby time was 15:47.7. His fourth place finish along with Apollo packing well helped it to a fourth-place team finish with 249 points. Conner won the 3A team state championship with 73 points. St Xavier was second with 154 points and Covington Catholic was third with 161 points.

