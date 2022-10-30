PARIS — Thomas Ashby from Apollo finished fourth in the Class 3A KHSAA State Cross Country Meet. That was the product of a lot of maneuvering through traffic for the senior, who was way back in the 70s after the start of the race at Bourbon County Cross Country Park.
Ashby time was 15:47.7. His fourth place finish along with Apollo packing well helped it to a fourth-place team finish with 249 points. Conner won the 3A team state championship with 73 points. St Xavier was second with 154 points and Covington Catholic was third with 161 points.
Apollo got a podium finish and a fourth-place trophy for its efforts on a sun splashed Saturday.
“Earlier in the week we laid it on the table, we go for the win and it could come back and bite us,” Apollo coach Charlie Shoulta said. “And after I looked at the individual scores way before the team scores came out, it looked like we came in fifth at best, possibly sixth or seventh. When I found out we came in fourth, I was thrilled for the boys, the difference between fourth and fifth is huge. That trophy is going to be in the halls of Apollo ... forever.
“We came in runner-up in 2007, we’ve had a couple of fourth-place finishes. Fourth place you can show them this trophy. To think it was fifth and find out it was fourth I was thrilled. They gave it their all.”
Ashby had to manage some serious traffic issues through the first mile of the race. He was second in the 3-A state meet in 2021.
“I didn’t get the best start, I can usually make up for it at the corner, I was still kind of on the inside at the corner, then the whole field just shifted in front of me, I was stuck on the inside,” said Ashby, who is a senior. “I was literally pushing people out of the way to get through, I couldn’t break out until after the half mile mark. I had to book it, I had to move to even get up to the front pack.
“The entire time I was thinking oh shoot, oh shoot, because I knew how much work I had ahead of me, this is going to require twice as much work.”
Ashby had to keep his mind calm during all the chaos early in the race.
“I was like this has happened before, you’ve got to make it up, I found a spot to go, I smoothly got to the front. I got there, but we were almost a mile in the race before I was even in contact. Then I got back in.
“I’m not happy with my placement but I’m absolutely happy with the way I ran the race. I got boxed, I had to make it up and push really hard. I gave it my all, I’ve never fallen down at the end of a race. I don’t think I’ve ever run up that hill so hard and I’ve done it here five times.”
Apollo’s Emmitt Brock (41st 16:52), Blake Mullins (45th 16:56), Noah Gray (50th 16:58), and Josh Thomas (143rd 18:06) also scored.
Daviess County’s Nolan Kurz was 35th in 16:45. Bryson McGary (70th 17:19), Asher Alvey (102nd 17:45), Zach McCaslin (140th 18:05), and Ben Nunley (169th 18:28) were the other scorers for Daviess County. DC was 14th with 405 points.
Muhlenberg County was 26th with 689 points. Bryce Revo was 84th with 17:33 and Jake Strader was 114th with 17:50 as the top two finishers for Muhlenberg.
GIRLS
Ohio County’s Morgan Kobylinski was 31st in 19:48.3.
Daviess County was 10th as a team with 358 points. Lucy Spaw was DC’s first finisher in 38th place (20:06.6).
“We were hoping to podium, but we all ran good today,” Spaw said. “With this course I ran pretty good, there’s a lot of hills.”
Sally Tidwell (73rd 20:50), Bentlei Stallings (87th 21:12.5), Blakely Greer (88th 21:12.8), and Mallory Raines (99th 21:24.1) also scored for Daviess County.
“The goal for the season was to be on the podium, we were making constant progress through the season.
Apollo girls were 31st with 710 points. Ahmira Pickett from Apollo was 51st (20:25). Adyson Mattingly (170th 22:30), Ava Falloway (179th 22:40), Chloe Sandefur (181st 22:46), and Kirii Mattingly (225th 23:53) were the other scorers for Apollo.
Owensboro was 35th with 846 points. Owensboro’s Kylie Palmer was 86th in 21:11.7. Olive Harrison (193rd 23:03), Abby Ladwig (217th 23:37), Bella Short (227th 23:59), and Addison Edge (238th 24:16) were the other scorers for OHS.
DuPont Manual won the girls team championship with 77 points.
