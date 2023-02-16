Apollo High School’s Thomas Ashby has established himself as one of the top distance running seniors in Kentucky.
Ashby was third in a national level 2-mile race Saturday in Louisville at the Eastern High School Indoor Games. He ran the distance in 9:12.74, which ranked 12th in the nation this year at that distance.
That was the fastest 2-mile ran by a high school athlete from the greater Owensboro area, according to Apollo coach Charlie Shoulta. Ashby broke a record held by Daniel Southard, who is an assistant coach at Apollo and ran in high school for Daviess County.
“There was some elite level competition in that race,” Shoulta said. The eighth and ninth fastest times in the 2-mile this year were also recorded in the Eastern Games at Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center.
“It was the MileSplit indoor race of the week, which meant it was the most competitive race in the nation last weekend,” Shoulta said.
Ashby stayed in the pack throughout much of the Eastern 2-mile.
“I weirdly didn’t feel great for the first 3/4 of the race,” Ashby said. “Once we went through the mile in 4:37, I knew my training would take over and not let me fall off the pace. The last 400 meters was a huge surge of adrenaline and I went from sixth to third place. It’s always a lot of fun.
“I’m absolutely happy with my time. It was a great performance proving that my work in the off season is paying off. It’s very encouraging too because since I had so much energy left at the final 400 meters, I know I can push the needle further in the early portions of the race to get a much faster time in the future.”
Ashby’s final indoor track lap was 28 seconds, which was four seconds faster than the winner, who was Will Conway from Floyd Central High School in Indiana.
Ashby signed recently to run with the University of Cincinnati, so he’s had a good month.
“It had always been a goal to run in college,” Ashby said. “I didn’t really care too much about the division I went into because my main goal is to get a great education while being happy where I am. When I discovered Cincinnati and got into contact, I immediately knew it was the place for me. It has a top tier engineering program, a superb track and field team, and an outstanding environment for student athletes to balance the load of academics and their sport. Cincinnati is a very high level running program and I’m grateful to be given a spot on their team. It’s going to be a ton of fun.”
Ashby was second in the Class 3-A state cross country meet as a junior, and he was fourth in the cross country state meet last fall.
He is looking forward to a strong ending of the indoor season, and will be going for a big outdoor season.
“I can’t wait for more racing to happen,” Ashby said. “I love indoor and am preparing for the indoor state championship. However, outdoor is where all the action happens. I’m very excited to go push the limits this season.”
