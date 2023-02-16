OWESPTS-02-16-23 ASHBY FEATURE

Apollo’s Thomas Ashby competes during the KHSAA Class 3A State Cross Country Championship on Oct. 29, 2022, at Bourbon Cross Country Course in Paris.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

Apollo High School’s Thomas Ashby has established himself as one of the top distance running seniors in Kentucky.

Ashby was third in a national level 2-mile race Saturday in Louisville at the Eastern High School Indoor Games. He ran the distance in 9:12.74, which ranked 12th in the nation this year at that distance.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.