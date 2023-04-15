Apollo High School distance standout Thomas Ashby ran the best high school time in the nation this year in a steeplechase event in Louisville.
The Apollo senior hit 6:01.42 on Wednesday, which is currently the fastest high school time in the nation for the 2,000-meter steeplechase.
“It was really exciting, I ran a lot faster than I was shooting for, I hit my goal of getting the state record,” Ashby said. “I really want to lower the time again.”
He shattered the state high school record in the event by 12 seconds. There were roughly 25-30 competitors in two heats at Eastern High School.
The Eastern Relays will be next weekend at the University of Louisville. Steeplechase will be contested there again, giving Ashby another chance to drop time.
“Absolutely, the main reason I’m excited for another race is I want to get time as low as possible to go to the national meet in Philadelphia,” Ashby said. “My fitness with running speed is way better, this year I’ve been training for this event.”
A year ago Ashby would step on every barrier in a race, slowing his times, but this year he can clear all the barriers fully except the water hazard.
The national meet in Philadelphia is the New Balance Nationals at Penn.
Running the steeplechase is something Ashby aims to do at the University of Cincinnati, where he will continue his running career. His training this year will help Ashby as he moves to the next level.
“I’m training at a higher level than last year, we will put steeple in one of four training sessions,” Ashby said. “Hurdle drills, just stacking on more training, but I’m not taking on anything that’s not normal.
“Technique is pretty important, there’s a higher consequence if you hit a barrier. In the 100 or 300 hurdles if you hit one you will probably knock it over or just keep going over it. If I clip a barrier I’m going to go down. If you miss the jumps going to be on the ground.”
Apollo coach Charlie Shoulta and Ashby have been planning on the steeple competitions for a couple of years now.
“In steeple you have to have good technique, I think that’s why it came naturally for him,” Shoulta said. “He loves riding the bike, running trails. That’s been a benefit because it makes him more agile.”
At the high school level the steeplechase is usually done only at larger meets, there are five high schools in Kentucky that have the kind of track needed to contest the race.
The steeplechase is not contested at the KHSAA State Track and Field Meet, but Ashby will compete in the 3,200 certainly if he qualifies. Ashby will also plan to run the 1,600 and 3,200 at the Eastern Relays.
