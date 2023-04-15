OWESPTS-04-15-23 ASHBY UPDATE DOM

Apollo standout Thomas Ashby clears a steeplechase hurdle during track practice Friday as he trains for the 2,000-meter event at Eagle Stadium at Apollo High School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquire

Apollo High School distance standout Thomas Ashby ran the best high school time in the nation this year in a steeplechase event in Louisville.

The Apollo senior hit 6:01.42 on Wednesday, which is currently the fastest high school time in the nation for the 2,000-meter steeplechase.

