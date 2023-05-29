OWESPTS-05-29-23 ASHBY DOUBLE

Apollo’s Thomas Ashby will look to close out his high school track career with the difficult double of winning the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs in the State Track and Field Meet next week in Lexington.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Thomas Ashby ran well enough to make sure he qualified for both the 1,600 and 3,200-meter races at the KHSAA State Track and Field Meet coming up Saturday??? in Lexington.

Ashby, a senior at Apollo High School, won both of those races in last week’s Region 1 Meet at Marshall County High School.

