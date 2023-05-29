Thomas Ashby ran well enough to make sure he qualified for both the 1,600 and 3,200-meter races at the KHSAA State Track and Field Meet coming up Saturday??? in Lexington.
Ashby, a senior at Apollo High School, won both of those races in last week’s Region 1 Meet at Marshall County High School.
Ashby 4:26.51 to win the 1,600 regional title, and he went 9:52.88 to win the 3,200 regional title.
The top two finishers in each regional event were automatic qualifiers for the state meet, which will be at the University of Kentucky Track and Field Complex.
“My goal was to make sure I qualified for each one,” Ashby said. “I did what I wanted to, the goal was to help the team score points, and make sure I qualified for state in the mile and 2 mile.”
His plan last week was to run in both events at the state meet.
“At state it’s going to be a big challenge,” Ashby said. “I’m trying to win both events there. Last year, I won region in the mile and 2-mile, but I decided to race the 2-mile (at state). I don’t think I was at the fitness level to be competitive (in both races), and I really wanted to go for the win in the 2-mile.”
In 2022, Ashby ran a 9:52.23 in the 3,200 to win the regional title. Ashby ran 4:29.09 to win the 1,600 regional title in 2022.
Ashby is the eighth seed in the 1,600 race based on his regional time. Ashby is a double-digit seed at state in the 3,200. Ashby ran a 9:29.46 in the 3,200 at the state meet in 2022 for sixth place.
This year, Ashby has also been running and training for steeplechase events, which he will run at the Unversity of Cincinnati. He has the best high school steeplechase time in the country so far this spring.
“When you train long enough, and when you’ve raced the 2-mile several times, it’s not a long race anymore,” Ashby said. “Me and my teammates are the same way. You get experience racing when you’re young, you race a lot when you’re young to get used to the races. By the time you’re a junior and senior, it’s not that long of a race.”
Doing the 1,600 and 3,200 double at the state meet will be a challenge, Ashby said. His steeplechase training has helped Ashby in track races.
“It builds a lot of strength,” Ashby said of steeplechase. “Even if you’re not good in steeplechase, it’s a workout. Just doing the race in general is a full-fledged workout, it’s fun, but it’s the most painful race I run, even more than the 800.
“It absolutely helps you, it builds strength. Being a good steeplechaser, and having experience doing steeplechase multiple times, getting into that lactic threshold of ‘oh my gosh I can’t even feel myself jump, but I’m still jumping’ it absolutely builds strength. At the end of these races when you really need to pull something out, I’ve got to go, then it’s much easier to go.”
