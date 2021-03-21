Andrew Pottle from Ohio County reached the championship final in the 285 weight class of the KHSAA Semi-state 1 Wrestling Meet.
Pottle lost to TyDarius Kelly from Christian County on Saturday at Apollo High School
Pottle will advance to the state tournament. The top two places in each weight class advance to the State Wrestling Championships on March 27 at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester.
Cameron Baker from Apollo won the third-place match at 170 over Benicio Mariscal Carter from John Hardin by a major decision.
“It was a tough draw,” Apollo coach Courtney Johns said. “You’re the number four kid in the state, and you’ve got the number two and three kid in here too. There’s a lot of quality wrestling between the two regions.”
Baker won his opening match over Caileb Hills from Meade County in a major decision. Baker lost in the championship semifinals to Dylan Walls from Caldwell County in a decision.
“I think it was a great season, I was glad to have the opportunity to wrestle, it went about the way I wanted it to go except this last match,” Baker said of the loss that put him in the third-place match. “It’s taken me seven years to get to where I am now. I had more cardio, more practice, this year I took it more seriously. This year has been one of my favorite wrestling seasons.”
Owensboro’s Nick Avery dropped his third-place match in 152 to Colton Smallwood from McCracken County by a fall.
Avery lost to Smallwood in his first match of the day.
“He was sick this morning, he was leading that guy 8-1 and he got caught,” OHS coach Kenny Stone said. “I could tell something wasn’t right. We may have worked him too hard. This week we worked top and bottom stuff. He’s really strong on his feet, but when he starts scrambling that’s the only time I’ve seen him get in trouble.”
Colin Walls from Caldwell County won by a fall over Conner Tolson from Daviess County in the third-place match at 182.
“We lost every one of our first round matches, and we won two of the second rounds,” Daviess County coach Curtis Martinson said. “In a normal state environment, if you lose the first day, then you win three times in a row, you medal.
“Now you lose the first one, you win three in a row you get nothing, you’re not a medalist. It is what it is. Our kids get to wrestle this year, that’s a big plus with all the stuff that’s gone on.”
COVID-19 had a pretty sizable effect on most local-area wrestling teams.
Ohio County’s Caige Clark won the third-round match at 145 over Caden Rodriguez of Meade County by decision.
Daviess County’s Say Moe won the 5th-place match at 285 over Che Smith of Meade County by a fall.
David Gerkin from Apollo won the 5th-place match over Devavion Armstard from Central Hardin by a fall.
Ohio County’s Barrett Fulton lost in the 113 first round.
Caleb Tolson of Daviess County lost in the 132 first round.
Blaize Cart from Apollo lost in the 285 first round.
