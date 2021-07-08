Apollo's Bowman staying busy through athletics

To fully appreciate what Harrison Bowman has accomplished in the last year, it’s essential to understand that he’s played on six athletic teams during that stretch.
Last summer, Bowman was a member of the Lexington-based Commonwealth Baseball Club travel team, then he played both soccer and football in the fall for Apollo High School, where he also played basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring.
And, this summer, Bowman is a key cog on an outstanding Owensboro Post 9 Bombers American Legion Baseball team.
“I love playing year-round,” Bowman said. “I’ve been doing it for as long as I remember, so it seems pretty natural to me. It keeps me busy, it keeps me in shape, it gives me something to do throughout the year.
“Some kids want to spend their time playing video games and things like that, but that’s just not me. I love staying active.”
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Bowman concedes it’s sometimes a challenge.
“In the fall, playing two sports, I might have a football game at McCracken County or someplace like that, where you arrive back in town very late on a Friday night,” Bowman said, “and then I’ve got to get up early for a soccer match the next day — that kind of thing can be tough, but it’s just part of what I’ve committed to doing.
“The coaches at Apollo have been good accepting the situation the way it is — they know the job’s going to get done, so they’ve worked well with one another to allow me to do this.”
One of the plusses for Bowman, of course, is that he stays in peak condition throughout the school year and the summer.
“Moving from one sport to the next keeps me in shape,” Bowman said, “and moving from the conditioning of one sport to the conditioning of the next sport doesn’t faze me. I’m always ready to go.”
Bowman’s production for Apollo athletics during the 2020-21 school year was staggering.
• As a midfielder-forward, he led the soccer team in goals (15) and assists (10).
• On the gridiron, he made 16-of-20 extra points and was 4-for-4 on field goals, while also having a fine season as a punter.
• As a basketball guard, he averaged 8.4 points per game and paced the club by hitting 36.8% of his shots from 3-point range.
• In baseball, as an outfielder-pitcher, he batted .387, led the Eagles in hits (36), runs (33), triples (4) and stolen bases (35), all while fashioning a 3-1 pitching record with a 2.70 ERA.
He earned an outfield spot on the Messenger-Inquirer All-Area team.
And, this summer, Bowman has continued to excel in his first season with the Bombers.
“It’s been a lot of fun competing with teammates, guys I’ve played against, and guys who I’ve been friends with for a long time — and it’s also been rewarding to represent the city of Owensboro,” Bowman said.
“We came together very early in the season and there’s just been a special bond there from the beginning — we have a chemistry that I believe is key to the success we’ve enjoyed on the field — this is a really tight-knit group, and we want to continue to build on the success we’ve had for the rest of the season.
“My total IQ with the game has gotten better. I just take things one at-bat at a time, my approach has become more mature, and I’ve just kind of slowed the game down.”
In May, Bowman announced that he was reclassifying and that he will have one more athletic season at Apollo.
“I’m young for my class anyway,” said Bowman, who turned 18 on April 12, “so I will have just turned 19 near the end of the next school year. That’s closer to the graduation age of most seniors.
“Also, during COVID, (college) recruiting pretty much shut down. It will open back up this next school year.”
Through it all, Bowman hopes his multi-sport approach will be an inspiration for younger athletes in the area.
“My goal is to reach out to kids and help them understand that they don’t have to limit themselves to playing just one sport in high school,” Bowman said. “I want them to know they can play several sports, just like me.”
