Although the first round didn’t get officially competed, Macey Brown from Apollo High School is in a really good spot after 18 holes in the Leachman/KHSAA Girls State Golf Championship.
Brown shot a 1-over 73 at Bowling Green Country Club on Tuesday in an opening round that was delayed by rain for an hour during the afternoon.
Brown is one shot out of the lead, which is held by Ciara Beth Ramsey from Madison Central and Macie Brown from Bullitt East at even par 72.
Macey Brown is the defending KHSAA girls state individual champion.
Two other players are with Macey Brown at 73.
“Overall my game worked well together, my putting was definitely a game changer for me,” Brown said from Bowling Green. “I was making putts left and right to save par and make birdies. My mind was in a great place today. I stayed focused even when I hit a bad shot because I was confident in my next shot.”
Having a strong first round has made Brown confident about playing Wednesday in the final round.
“I am just going to go in with a calm mind and treat it as another golf tournament,” Brown said. “I want to play solid and whatever the outcome turns out to be I just want to say I went out there and played well.”
The first round of the girls state golf tournament was suspended due to darkness in Bowling Green on Tuesday and will resume Wednesday at 7 a.m. CT. Online results are unofficial until the first round is completed.
Wednesday’s second round will start about an hour after the completion of the first round. Pairings will be posted online ASAP after tournament administration has had time to make the cut.
The cut line was projected at +16.
Claire Reynolds, an eighth grader from Apollo, shot 12-over. Holly Holton from Daviess County shot 10-over.
Mary Ann Lyons from Apollo shot 92. Alexa Salamah from Owensboro High School shot 96.
