Macey Brown spent part of last week in probably the most competitive golf environment she’d been in.
Brown was at the High School Golf National Invitational last week at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina. The field includes all of the high school state champions in the United States, as well as state championship teams and individuals in the top rankings of high school golf in the U.S.
The National Invitational was won by Chloe Johnson, one of Indiana’s best prep golfers at Evansville North. Johnson shot 1-under for the tournament, including a final round 69.
Her twin sister Faith Johnson shot 6-over and was tied for eighth.
Brown didn’t play as well as she wanted — finishing tied for 57th out of 222 competitors with a 3-day total of 242; her best round being a 78 at Pinehurst No. 8 — but she gained invaluable experience as she prepares to head into her senior season at Apollo High School.
Brown is the defending KHSAA girls state individual champion.
“I thought for sure it was one of the highest levels of competition I’d been in,” Brown said. “It was also good for the future, for college. People are going to play that well, and you have to be able to compete with those type of people.
“I didn’t play as well as I wanted to, but I had a lot of fun, which was the most important thing. I went out there thinking about just having fun. There’s nothing you’re trying to qualify for, so it’s nice to go out there and meet new people and just play golf.”
What she liked and didn’t like about her game at Pinehurst changed by the day and the course.
“The first day my putting was really good, I made some long putts, made some birdie putts,” Brown said. “The second day my short game wasn’t as good, but I was hitting greens. The last day everything was off. I was trying to push through.”
She thought it would be good experience for what she’ll see in college golf.
“At college they play 36 and 18, so you’re playing two rounds in a day, that was good to be able to do that,” Brown said of the three rounds in three days. “Three days in a row, I was trying to get some practice.”
Brown committed to the University of Indianapolis in early winter.
U of Indy has a strong history in NCAA Division II women’s golf, finishing in the top five nationally for seven straight seasons. Pilar Echeverria was a senior and 2-time DII national player of the year for Indianapolis in 2020.
Brown’s immediate focus is getting better for the rest of this summer and next golf season. She was at Ben Hawes Golf Course on Wednesday working on the putting green. She is getting ready now for the Cullan Brown Invitational in July and a couple of other summer events.
Brown isn’t looking at this as a season where she’s defending a state crown. She wants to go out and win a second straight championship.
“It’s in the past,” Brown said of the state title she won in a 1-hole playoff against Elizabeth Eberle from Madison Central. “Right now I’m just trying to look to the future and trying to reach for another one, repeat that.
“It’s going to take a lot of work, especially since the other girls are trying to come after that title. It’s something I have to really focus on and put work in to if I’m going to do it again. It’s not just going to come to me.”
Brown shot 71-74 for 145 at last year’s state tournament.
To start getting ready for this year’s run, Brown played in GO Series events at Bowling Green Country Club and Madisonville Country Club. BGCC will host the KHSAA boys and girls state tournaments this fall. The 2nd Region Tournament will be at Madisonville.
“It’s always different (in summer at BGCC), they mow the greens, roll them, the greens are way faster than normal,” Brown said. “I shot a 78, not what I wanted but it was good just to go play the course again.
“At Madisonville I shot a 70, yes, that was my best score lately. I loved that, it’s really good that I shot that on the regional course, but I also don’t want that to be the expectation when I go and play regionals. I’m trying to put that behind me as well, and focus on the day, focus on the shot, be in the moment.”
Brown knows there is a challenge in preparing to go after a title a second time.
“It’s hard when you’ve already reached the top, from there where do you go?” Brown said. “You have to continue to practice and get better, make the small changes, it’s not big changes anymore. It’s small changes.”
Brown doesn’t feel like she’s playing as well right now as she did a year ago. Practicing without her teammates and coach Jarrod Carter can be slow going.
“It’s hard to practice now by yourself,” Brown said. “I’m trying my best to get better. It’s hard when you don’t have somebody out here pushing you, practicing with you. It helps during high school, when my coach is out here, my teammates are out here.”
