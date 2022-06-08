Amaya Curry became a part of an elite group of Apollo High School basketball players when she was named to the Kentucky All-Stars in April.
Curry became the fifth Apollo basketball player to be picked to participate in the Kentucky-Indiana border basketball summer series. The first game of the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star series is Friday at the Sportscenter. The doubleheader will tipoff with the girls game at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys contest at 7:30 p.m. The following day, both games will shift to Southport High School in Indianapolis for the second matchup of the two-game series.
Curry was a driving, scoring guard for the E-Gals over the last four seasons. Curry averaged 15.3 points a game while making the Messenger-Inquirer All-3rd Region girls basketball first team this season. Curry shot 41% from 3-point range while leading the team in scoring, assists and steals.
Curry helped lead Apollo to the 3rd Region Tournament semifinals last season. finished the season, averaging 15.3 points per game, while guiding Apollo to the 3rd Region Tournament semifinals.
Curry was an important part as a junior of the E-Gals 3rd Region championship team that reached the KHSAA State Tournament for the first time in 24 years.
That was in 1997, when current Apollo coach Natalie Payne was a senior at Apollo and also was picked for the Kentucky All-Stars. Payne went on to have a stellar scoring career at Western Kentucky University.
“It’s a huge honor just to represent our city and her school,” Payne said. “Amaya already made a name for herself around here. She can prove she can play with that caliber talent, and she gets to put herself in different game situations leading into her career at Bellarmine.
“It’s a great experience for her to play along side those really good players, in situations where she doesn’t need to do everything. She can use her talent in a variety of ways, she can distribute and she doesn’t have to feel like she has to score.”
Curry will play at Bellarmine, which is now an NCAA Division I school.
Curry is joined on the All-Star team by Miss Basketball and Kentucky signee Amiya Jenkins (Anderson County); Kentucky signee Cassidy Rowe (Shelby Valley); Western Kentucky signee Josie Gilvin (Sacred Heart); Curry’s future Bellarmine teammate Gracie Merkle (Bullitt East); Miami-Ohio signee Riley Neal (North Oldham); Jaileyah Cotton (Bardstown); Macie Feldman (Notre Dame); Lauren Hawthorne (Conner); Jenna Lillard (Ludlow); Monica Lindsey (Central Hardin); and Rylee Turner (Newport Central Catholic).
Curry has enjoyed getting to know Merkle during the All-Star process.
“It’s been so much fun to get to know her, I was actually really nervous about going to college because I didn’t really know anyone going to Bellarmine but getting to know Gracie and some others has been a big relief for me. I can’t wait to get started at Bellarmine,” Curry said.
She will be moving to Bellarmine on June 19, working some summer camps there, working out with the team and conditioning.
Before then, she will finish her high school career on a big stage for Kentucky and Indiana players.
“I’m looking forward to playing one of the all-star games here in front of Owensboro and my fans, I know it will be a fun and exciting environment to play in,” Curry said. “I know it will be a big crowd, which will help me prepare for college crowds to play in front of. The talent I’m playing with and against bigger and stronger athletes is preparing me for college because I know that’s what I’ll be facing at the next level.”
Kentucky will have some work to do, because it lost a scrimmage to a Kentucky Junior All-Star team 106-83. Kentucky played without Jenkins, who was competing in the KHSAA State Track Meet last Saturday.
Curry played 13 minutes, scored five points and passed for two assists.
Coaching the Kentucky girls will be Danville’s Judie Mason, who will be assisted by Boyd County’s Pete Fraley, Notre Dame’s Kes Murphy, Danville’s Tryston Ford and Franklin County’s Lee Meadows.
