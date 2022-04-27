Amaya Curry from Apollo High School was named to the Kentucky All-Stars basketball team on Tuesday night.
Curry was one of 12 players who will be taking on the Indiana All-Stars in a 2-game series on June 10-11. The June 10 game will be played at the Owensboro Sportscenter. The June 11 game will be at Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
One of the boys Kentucky All-Star coaches is Rod Drake from Owensboro High School.
