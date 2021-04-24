Amber Dunn from Apollo High School was selected for the Kentucky All-Stars girls basketball team that will take on the Indiana All-Stars in June.
Dunn will get the chance to play in front of a home crowd when the Kentucky-Indiana game is played Friday, June 11 at the Sportscenter.
The second game of the series is Saturday, June 12 at the Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.