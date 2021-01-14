The Apollo High School boys’ basketball team earned its first win of the year on Monday night, getting 29 points from Landon Hamilton in a 72-66 conquest of host Breckinridge County in Harned.
Harrison Bowman scored 19 points for the Eagles (1-2), with Dan St, Claire adding 11.
The Fighting Tigers got a game-best 33 points from Kason Morris, with Eamon O’Donoghue adding 13.
APOLLO 15-18-17-22 — 72
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 8-19-14-15 — 66
Apollo (72) — Hamilton 29, Bowman 19, St. Claire 11, Fitzgerald 5, Frantz 4, Kelly 4.
Breckinridge County (66) — Morris 33, O’Donoghue 13, Proctor 7, Lucas 5, Harned 5, Critchelow 2, Perks 1.
