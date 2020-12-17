Logan Weedman, an all-area offensive and defensive lineman for Apollo High School, signed Wednesday with Tennessee Tech to play football.
The early signing period for high school students runs from Dec. 16-18.
Weedman was selected as both an offensive and defensive lineman on the Messenger-Inquirer All-Area Football team.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pounder was often double- and triple-teamed as a defensive lineman.
Tennessee Tech is in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Weedman felt comfortable with the school which made a strong effort to recruit him.
“They really made me feel like family,” Weedman said. “They are also a great engineering school, which is what I plan on studying.”
Tech will want Weedman on the offensive line, and he thinks he has a chance to play a lot for the school located in Cookeville, Tenn.
“I believe I will be able to be a four-year starter if I put in the work,” Weedman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.